LONDON, Aug 18 Russian Urals crude weakened in the Mediterranean from an 11-month high as traders awaited fresh shipping schedules for September, while risks of a full stoppage of Syrian exports mounted.

The United States on Thursday imposed fresh sanctions on Syria, banning Syrian-origin petroleum and petroleum products in response to weeks of a lethal government crackdown on protesters.

The European Union also stepped up pressure, but it was not clear whether sanctions on oil would follow.

Shell and Total told Reuters on Thursday they always comply with relevant sanctions but declined to comment on whether they were ready to stop producing oil in Syria or buying its oil. Shell produces around 55,000 bpd in Syria and is a regular oil lifter.

A Vitol spokesman said the company was not commenting on individual transactions but added that if a contract has commenced and payment has been received, the delivery would go ahead.

"Trafigura is awaiting clarification of the situation following today's announcements with respect to sanctions related to Syria. The company always operates in accordance with relevant national and international regulations," the trading house said in a statement.

In the Platts window, Vitol sold an 80,000 tonne, Sept. 8-12 cargo in the Mediterranean at BFOE minus 40 cents, some 15 cents weaker than on Wednesday.

"It is still not clear if September will see normal volumes or come up short as it was the case in the past months," said a trader with a major.

Traders noted that Urals was coming under certain pressure from weakening refining margins as high-sulphur fuel oil cracks eased to minus $11.5 a barrel from as high as minus $6 at the beginning of the month. Gasoline cracks hovered flat near $8 a barrel and Brent gasoil cracks were also steady at above $14 a barrel.

"We do not expect this (Urals' strength) to continue in the short term as refiners turn to comparatively cheaper alternatives and preliminary Urals loading schedules are already hinting at ample supplies over September," said David Wech from JBC energy.

"Additionally, refinery demand in northwest Europe may begin to wane as next month will see an extra 300,000 bpd of capacity taken offline due to turnarounds," he added.

JP Morgan analysts said in a note on Wednesday they saw the sour crude market well supported in Europe in the long run due to undergoing upgrades of the refineries, which increase the profitability of Urals to cracking and hydroskimming refineries.

"We currently estimate about 100,000 bpd of coking and 130,000 bpd of hydrocracking capacity coming online from late 2011 to 2012," they said in a note. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, Dmitry Zhdannikov and Alla Afanasyeva; editing by Jane Baird)