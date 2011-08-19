LONDON, Aug 19 Russian Urals crude was steady on Friday after a third straight week of rallying, which drove the grade of the world's largest producer to an 11-month high and close to parity with dated Brent benchmark.

"Everyone is awaiting September loading programmes. If it is short, then I suppose we will remain at the same good levels. If it is regular, then we will see some weakening," said a trader with a major European firm.

Russian loading programmes are expected at the end of next week.

Urals' strength has prompted companies to start looking at alternative grades, but Iraqi Kirkuk and Basra grades were scarce, the trader said.

In the Platts window, Vitol was offering a 140,000 tonne Suezmax Urals tanker in the Mediterranean at BFOE minus 60 cents, while Gunvor offered a smaller 80,000 tonne Aframax tanker at BFOE flat.

That would be 15 and 40 cents stronger than on Thursday, but offers attracted no bids.

There were no bids and offers in the Baltic.

"I think there is parity (between prices) in the Med and the Baltic," the trader with a European firm said.

An Azeri Light trader said he expected the super-strong grade to continue appreciating further next week.

"It will be above (BFOE) plus $5," he said, citing strong margins, bigger runs and strong naphtha and gasoil cracks.

Sonatrach was heard to be shipping a very large crude carrier of Saharan Blend to Asia for arrival at the end of August, traders said.

The European Union decided on Friday to expand sanctions against Syria and laid out plans for a possible oil embargo

However, traders said it would take a few weeks before trade fully freezes even if the EU imposes sanctions as companies and traders would lift some remaining cargoes, for which they had already paid. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, Dmitry Zhdannikov and Alla Afanasyeva; editing by Jane Baird)