LONDON, Aug 24 Russian Urals crude hovered near multi-month highs on Wednesday, and traders said they expected some weakening in the days to come unless fresh September loading dates show lower-than-expected supplies from the world's largest oil producer.

"Every grade seems to have gone through the roof. Urals is trading near parity with Brent, and we haven't yet seen full programmes for September," a trader with a trading house said.

Traders expect full supplies in September from Russia's two key ports - the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk and the Baltic Sea Primorsk - but the country's pipeline monopoly has repeatedly surprised the market in previous months by allocating lower-than-expected volumes.

In the Platts window, Shell offered a cargo in the Baltic at dated flat, some 20 cents stronger than price indications on Tuesday, but found no buyers.

"The Mediterranean is clearly tight sour crude. It is the opposite of what we had in February-March, when the Libyan outage led to a short sweet market," said a trader in the Mediterranean.

"The main reason is healthy refining margins, but people will start reducing runs soon as buying Urals at such prices is not economical," he added.

Diplomatic sources told Reuters on Wednesday the European Union could impose an embargo on imports of Syrian crude.

"Events around Syria are producing more noise than real impact. It is just too small. But maybe the Saudis will take the opportunity and supply more sour crude to the market if Syrian oil is banned," one trader said.

There were no bids or offers in the Mediterranean, where earlier in the week Urals reached its highest level since September last year at dated BFOE minus 10 cents. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jane Baird)