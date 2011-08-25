LONDON, Aug 25 The Urals crude market stalled on Thursday close to an 11-month high as traders cited reluctance to buy the expensive grade mainly from one seller, Shell, which has accumulated the lion's share of early September cargoes.

"There is still no sign of full September programmes plus you have only one seller -- Shell -- in the early days next month" said a trader with a rival major.

Traders estimate Shell has accumulated at least 11 out of 23 cargoes that the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk is due to export in the first 10 days of September.

"Everyone remembers how it played into the hands of one player in August so people are reluctant to do it again," said a trader with another major referring to Shell holding a big chunk of the Urals Primorsk programme in August, when the grade rallied strongly.

"Although one would wonder if the grade can strengthen any further," the second trader added. There were no bids or offers in the Platts public window on Thursday.

Full loading programmes for September were awaited on Friday or early next week and one trader said Urals would weaken if loadings came in at normal levels and would stay near current strong levels if the programme came in short.

"I struggle to see a further massive jump in value... If the programme come in short, people will try to do as much as possible to avoid the grade and find alternative grades," he said adding that the search for spare Iraqi barrels had intensified in the past days.

Another trader said Iranian Heavy and Iraqi Kirkuk were both offered at a premium of around 50 cents to $1 to their official selling prices (OSPs).

"Because it is difficult to buy Syrian Heavy now, Iranian Heavy and Kirkuk are constantly being offered at premiums to OSPs," one of the traders said.

Shell is planning to continue exporting Syrian oil in September despite fresh U.S. sanctions and a looming EU embargo, which have already forced at least one company -- Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk ( MAERSKb.CO ) -- to cut oil trade with the country.

Russian government sources told Reuters on Thursday Prime Minister Vladimir Putin signed an order putting Russia's new oil product export duty regime into effect from Oct. 1, to improve the quality of refined products.

The order, which unifies oil product duty at 66 percent of the fee paid on crude oil exports, is part of the so-called "60-66" reform of Russia's oil duty regime, which is designed to spur upstream production and upgrades at Russia's refineries.

It means a rising tax burden for heavy oil products and lower bills for light, high-grade products. The new regime for crude oil would be approved later this or next month, sources said.

Traders said the release of Urals programmes for September might be delayed to next week because of the introduction of new duties as some companies might press to try to defer export volumes to October to benefit from new lower duties.

"It (delays to programmes) might come from new duties or might come from some changes to maintenances. We are hearing that Lukoil is postponing a maintenance at Norsi to October and Gazprom Neft will delay the maintenance of Omsk and Moscow refineries," one trader said. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Keiron Henderson)