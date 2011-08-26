LONDON, Aug 26 Russian Urals crude markets froze on Friday as traders nervously awaited the release of September export programmes, as previous notifications have repeatedly surprised the market in the past months.

"People don't want to stick their necks out until programmes are published," one trader said.

Both August and July have seen loading programmes coming in shorter than expected which pushed Urals to record highs of the past 11 months and close to a parity with dated Brent.

July and August saw lower programmes as Russia's pipeline monopoly Transneft scheduled maintenances in the main Baltic port of Primorsk and is also filling a pipeline to a new export outlet near Primorsk.

For September, the situation around loading programmes is also complicated by the fact that some firms may try to lobby Transneft to allow them to defer volumes to October to benefit from lower export duties.

The new duties are expected to come into force from Oct 1

One source said he was hearing the plan for September would be 4-5 cargoes bigger than for August although it would still be a few cargoes below regular volumes of over 6 million tonnes per month. Other sources could not confirm this.

Azeri Light was assessed at around BFOE plus $5.3 a barrel although one major trader said interest in the grade was weakening after a recent rally.

"All Azeri Light has stayed in the region so far because margins were healthy and people have ramped up runs," he said.

Fresh U.S. sanctions and a looming EU embargo on Syrian oil, along with slow scheduling of Russian crude exports, have pushed up the price of Iranian Heavy, traders said.

Iranian Heavy crude has been offered into the spot Mediterranean market at premiums of about $1 a barrel to its official selling price (OSP), while Iran's lighter crudes have not been seen in the spot market, traders said. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Keiron Henderson)