LONDON, Aug 26 Russian Urals crude markets froze
on Friday as traders nervously awaited the release of September
export programmes, as previous notifications have repeatedly
surprised the market in the past months.
"People don't want to stick their necks out until programmes
are published," one trader said.
Both August and July have seen loading programmes coming in
shorter than expected which pushed Urals to record highs of the
past 11 months and close to a parity with dated Brent.
July and August saw lower programmes as Russia's pipeline
monopoly Transneft scheduled maintenances in the main Baltic
port of Primorsk and is also filling a pipeline to a new export
outlet near Primorsk.
For September, the situation around loading programmes is
also complicated by the fact that some firms may try to lobby
Transneft to allow them to defer volumes to October to benefit
from lower export duties.
The new duties are expected to come into force from Oct 1
One source said he was hearing the plan for September would
be 4-5 cargoes bigger than for August although it would still be
a few cargoes below regular volumes of over 6 million tonnes per
month. Other sources could not confirm this.
Azeri Light was assessed at around BFOE plus $5.3 a barrel
although one major trader said interest in the grade was
weakening after a recent rally.
"All Azeri Light has stayed in the region so far because
margins were healthy and people have ramped up runs," he said.
Fresh U.S. sanctions and a looming EU embargo on Syrian
oil, along with slow scheduling of Russian crude exports, have
pushed up the price of Iranian Heavy, traders said.
Iranian Heavy crude has been offered into the spot
Mediterranean market at premiums of about $1 a barrel to its
official selling price (OSP), while Iran's lighter crudes have
not been seen in the spot market, traders said.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Keiron Henderson)