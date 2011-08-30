LONDON, Aug 30 Russian Urals crude weakened a notch in the Baltic on Tuesday after the world's largest oil producer released a relatively healthy oil export programme for September but activity was thin ahead of a major tender award.

"The Rosneft tender will be key again to determine market direction for the next six months," said a trader with a major.

"I suspect it will be Shell winning again since they are keen to preserve their lion's share of the Urals market through these term contracts with Rosneft," he added.

Shell has been the dominant force winning tenders in the Urals market for the past year and in September alone the major was holding almost half of all the cargoes from the Baltic port of Primorsk in the first 10 days of the month.

Rosneft last week issued a semi-annual crude tender, offering 3.0-7.2 million tonnes of Urals crude for loading in Primorsk from October to March and results of the tender are due later this week.

Rosneft also issued a spot tender for 8 Urals cargoes for September

In the Platts window on Tuesday, Statoil bought a cargo from Unipec in northwest Europe at BFOE minus 35 cents, some 15 cents weaker than price indications last week.

Preliminary Russian loading schedules showed on Monday the country may increase Urals supplies from Primorsk in September to 5.7 million tonnes from 5.3 million tonnes in August, up 11 percent on daily basis.

Novorossiisk on the Black Sea may ship 3.52 million tonnes of Urals URL-E in 30 days in September, up around 1 percent on daily basis, comparing to 3.6 million tonnes set for loading in 31 days in August.

There was no activity in the Platts window in the Urals market in the Mediterranean, traders said. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Keiron Henderson)