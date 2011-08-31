LONDON, Aug 31 Russian Urals crude weakened further in the Baltic and Mediterranean on Wednesday from an 11-month high reached last week, with traders saying a temporary equilibrium for the grade of the world's largest oil producer might have been found.

"The sentiment was definitely weakening in the Baltic after normal export schedules, and for now I think we have reached a level where the grade will remain rangebound at 20-60 cents (discount to BFOE)," one Urals trader said.

"In the Med the weakening was a bit of a surprise because people are still waiting to see what happens to Syrian oil. If EU sanctions are imposed, Urals shall benefit," he added.

In the Platts window, BP bought a Sept. 22-24 cargo from Shell in the Baltic at BFOE minus 50 cents, some 15 cents weaker than on Tuesday.

In the Mediterranean, Litasco bought an 80,000 tonne Sept. 17-21 cargo from Gunvor at BFOE minus 40 cents, some 30 cents weaker than latest price indications.

"On a relative margin basis, Urals could still go stronger if you just compare it with Forties or Oseberg," said one of the biggest players in Urals.

He added that there was little in alternative grades available on the market, with Iraqi Basra flowing mainly to Asia in September, Iranian supplies to Europe drying up in recent months, and only small supplies of Omani crude.

Another trader said the market was watching what Saudi Arabia would do to its official selling prices due on Sunday or next week.

"I was expecting them to increase prices by at least $1, but given Urals' correction, they may change their mind and increase less steeply," he said.

Russian oil firm Surgut tendered to sell three Urals cargoes loading in Primorsk in September, with bids due on Thursday.

There was no sign of results of a spot and a term six-month tender from Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft.

(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jane Baird)