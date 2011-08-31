LONDON, Aug 31 Russian Urals crude weakened
further in the Baltic and Mediterranean on Wednesday from an
11-month high reached last week, with traders saying a temporary
equilibrium for the grade of the world's largest oil producer
might have been found.
"The sentiment was definitely weakening in the Baltic after
normal export schedules, and for now I think we have reached a
level where the grade will remain rangebound at 20-60 cents
(discount to BFOE)," one Urals trader said.
"In the Med the weakening was a bit of a surprise because
people are still waiting to see what happens to Syrian oil. If
EU sanctions are imposed, Urals shall benefit," he added.
In the Platts window, BP bought a Sept. 22-24 cargo from
Shell in the Baltic at BFOE minus 50 cents, some 15 cents weaker
than on Tuesday.
In the Mediterranean, Litasco bought an 80,000 tonne Sept.
17-21 cargo from Gunvor at BFOE minus 40 cents, some 30 cents
weaker than latest price indications.
"On a relative margin basis, Urals could still go stronger
if you just compare it with Forties or Oseberg," said one of the
biggest players in Urals.
He added that there was little in alternative grades
available on the market, with Iraqi Basra flowing mainly to Asia
in September, Iranian supplies to Europe drying up in recent
months, and only small supplies of Omani crude.
Another trader said the market was watching what Saudi
Arabia would do to its official selling prices due on Sunday or
next week.
"I was expecting them to increase prices by at least $1, but
given Urals' correction, they may change their mind and increase
less steeply," he said.
Russian oil firm Surgut tendered to sell three Urals cargoes
loading in Primorsk in September, with bids due on Thursday.
There was no sign of results of a spot and a term six-month
tender from Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jane Baird)