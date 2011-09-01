LONDON, Sept 1 Russian Urals crude strengthened in the Baltic on Thursday after producers Rosneft and Surgut awarded spot tenders with traders saying the next strengthening was likely if Shell won a large term tender by Rosneft.

"The market believes Shell will pick up the big Rosneft tender again. So far Shell has had a few great months in Urals and has not felt any pain from their large Urals positions," said a trader with a rival major.

Rosneft last week issued a semi-annual crude tender, offering 3.0-7.2 million tonnes of Urals crude for loading in Primorsk from October to March and results of the tender are due later this week or next week.

Rosneft also issued a spot tender for 8 Urals cargoes for September and the first details emerged on Thursday.

Traders said Shell won four cargoes from the Baltic, BP won two and Total won one cargo with price levels pegged at around BFOE minus 25-50 cents.

In the Mediterranean, Rosneft awarded a 140,000-tonne cargo to Vitol but prices could not be discovered.

Surgut also awarded 3 cargoes from the Baltic at around BFOE minus 30-45 cents with the first one going to Repsol and the two others to Statoil, traders said.

In the Platts window on Thursday, BP bid for Urals in the Baltic at BFOE minus 15 cents, some 35 cents stronger than a deal on Wednesday, traders said.

In the Mediterranean, Vitol offered a 80,000-tonne cargo at BFOE minus 10 cents.

It was not clear whether Shell would lift a cargo of Syrian crude from the port of Banias.

Satellite tracking on Wednesday showed Shell had booked the Neverland Star tanker to berth at Banias over the weekend, but on Thursday the cargo was still near the Egyptian coast and Shell would not comment on whether the loading was still planned. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by William Hardy)