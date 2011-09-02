LONDON, Sept 2 Spot differential on Russian sour Urals crude held steady in thin trading on Friday as some refiners shifted from expensive sweet crude to maximise their sour crude processing volume, traders said.

Some traders also said Shell's purchase of Urals via tender in a relatively large volume kept some buyers sidelined.

"Many refineries choose between Forties and Urals. Forties is a lot stronger than sour now," a trader with a European refiner said.

"Strong dated, strong Forties, strong Urals, strong sweet generally. Not much fun being a refiner even if diesel for instance is pretty strong."

SOUR

* There was no physical activity in the public trading window. Traders assessed differentials unchanged at dated BFOE minus 10/20 cents a barrel in Northwest Europe, minus 35/45 cents for 80,000 tonnes and minus 70/80 cents for 100,000 tonnes in the Mediterranean.

* "Everyone is waiting, it is a little strange," another trader said. "Shell has won many cargoes so people are trying to assess market impact from it if there is any."

* Mediterranean swaps was in backwardation with the balance of September at dated minus 30/60 cents and October at dated minus 70/110 cents.

* In Northwest Europe, the September and October swaps were bid at dated minus 45 cents and minus 85 cents, respectively.

* Turkey has shifted from Urals to Iranian crude on spot basis in August, totalling about 4 million barrels, the third trader said.

* Data at the Turkish port of Tutunciftlik showed five cargoes of crude oil delivery and four of them were delivered by National Iranian Oil Co. (NIOC)

SWEET

* Azeri Light was assessed around record high premiums of $5.20/$5.40 a barrel to dated BFOE.

TENDERS

* Russia's top oil producer Rosneft sold ESPO crude via tender at the highest premium in four months as attractive refining margins boost demand for the distillate-rich grade across Asia.

* European trader Gunvor was heard to have purchased the lot for loading Oct. 25-28 at a premium of about $5.20 a barrel to Dubai quotes, although this could not be confirmed.

* Top Russian oil producer Rosneft offered a 700,000-barrel cargo of Sokol crude for loading on Nov. 7-16 via a tender, a trader said on Friday. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by James Jukwey)