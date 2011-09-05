LONDON, Sept 5 The closely watched tender to sell Urals crude was awarded on Monday, with Shell and others appearing as the winner, while spot prices were little changed from late last week due to thin trading.

A rare spot arbitrage sour barrels from the Middle East were expected to sail Europe, traders said.

ROSNEFT TENDER

* A source with direct knowledge of the tender results said Shell and Statoil won volumes for October to March deliveries from the Baltic port of Primorsk.

* In the semi annual jumbo tender, Rosneft offered 3.0-7.2 million tonnes of Urals crude for loading in Primorsk. The allocation of the volume was not yet known.

* In the south, Eni , traders Warly and Unipec emerged as winners for 80,000-tonne cargoes each. Total and Eni won 140,000-tonne cargoes each, the sources said.

* Rosneft offered Urals URL-E in parcels of varying size from the Black Sea Port of Novorossiisk.

URALS

* Gunvor offered a cargo for Sept. 18-22 at dated BFOE plus 10 cents a barrel in the Mediterranean, but it was quickly withdrawn. Traders said the level was around dated minus 20 cents.

ARBITRAGE

* Traders said Shell was moving three cargoes of Oman crude to Northwest Europe for delivery in October. This was not confirmed by the company.

* In addition, a panamax vessel carrying 1 million barrels of Iraqi Basra Light would arrive at the Mediterranean later in September, traders said.

* Although the volume was not big, the spot Middle East cargoes in Europe were relatively rare, traders said.

* "In August, when Urals strengthened massively, the arbitrage window opened briefly. Now it is shut," a trader said.

SAUDI OSP

* Some traders said they were surprised by the jump in Saudi Arabia's official selling price (OSP) for October.

* State run Saudi Aramco raised its October OSP between $2.15 and $2.40 across the light and heavy barrels. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone in London, Alejandro Barbajosa and Gleb Gorodyankin in Moscow)