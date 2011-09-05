LONDON, Sept 5 The closely watched tender to
sell Urals crude was awarded on Monday, with Shell and others
appearing as the winner, while spot prices were little changed
from late last week due to thin trading.
A rare spot arbitrage sour barrels from the Middle East were
expected to sail Europe, traders said.
ROSNEFT TENDER
* A source with direct knowledge of the tender results said
Shell and Statoil won volumes for October to March
deliveries from the Baltic port of Primorsk.
* In the semi annual jumbo tender, Rosneft offered 3.0-7.2
million tonnes of Urals crude for loading in Primorsk. The
allocation of the volume was not yet known.
* In the south, Eni , traders Warly and Unipec
emerged as winners for 80,000-tonne cargoes each. Total
and Eni won 140,000-tonne cargoes each, the sources
said.
* Rosneft offered Urals URL-E in parcels of varying size
from the Black Sea Port of Novorossiisk.
URALS
* Gunvor offered a cargo for Sept. 18-22 at dated BFOE plus
10 cents a barrel in the Mediterranean, but it was quickly
withdrawn. Traders said the level was around dated minus 20
cents.
ARBITRAGE
* Traders said Shell was moving three cargoes of Oman crude
to Northwest Europe for delivery in October. This was not
confirmed by the company.
* In addition, a panamax vessel carrying 1 million barrels
of Iraqi Basra Light would arrive at the Mediterranean later in
September, traders said.
* Although the volume was not big, the spot Middle East
cargoes in Europe were relatively rare, traders said.
* "In August, when Urals strengthened massively, the
arbitrage window opened briefly. Now it is shut," a trader said.
SAUDI OSP
* Some traders said they were surprised by the jump in Saudi
Arabia's official selling price (OSP) for October.
* State run Saudi Aramco raised its October OSP between
$2.15 and $2.40 across the light and heavy barrels.
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone in London, Alejandro Barbajosa and
Gleb Gorodyankin in Moscow)