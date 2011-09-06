LONDON, Sept 5 Azeri Light, the most liquid sweet crude in the Mediterranean market, was offered at a premium of $6 a barrel to benchmark on Tuesday as trades expect the return of Libyan crude to be slow.

"Libya says they can restart some production soon but the volume will be very limited initially. There is no solid offer of a cargo," a trader said.

The trader also said the first cargoes of Libyan oil might be traded as barter deals with fuels.

SWEET

* About two cargos of Azeri Light were available for September. Trades have not been done at dated BFOE plus $6 a barrel yet, traders said. BFO-AZR

* It is a record high offer level for Azeri Light.

* The October programme for Azeri Light is expected to be released on Thursday.

* CPC Blend was discussed between dated plus $1.90 and $2.00 a barrel, about a 50-60 cent jump since it traded last time, a trader said.

* Maersk sold the last cargo of DUC for October in North sea and it would offer sweet crude in the Mediterranean next week.

URALS, SOUR

* Gunvor offered 80,000 tonnes for Sept. 17-18 from Novorossiisk at dated BFOE minus 30 cents a barrel, while Eni bit the same volume for Sept. 16-17 at dated minus 35 cents. No deal was done. BFO-URL-E

* Although the level was a fall from dated minus 10 cents, the highest level in about one year, traders said it was still high for Urals.

* "The market has been talking about EU sanctions against Syria. I think it will last for about 2-3 weeks and we will start seeing run cuts to around 70 percent," a trader said.

"The sour crude is trading such a narrow discount to Brent. I do not think it is sustainable."

* Austrian oil and gas company OMV is expected to take a cargo of Syrian Souedie crude, which it purchased on the spot market last month, an industry source said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone)