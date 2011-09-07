LONDON, Sept 7 Differentials on crude oil in the
Mediterranean market held steady on Wednesday due to thin
trading, but a bid for Urals from key buyer Petroplus may
provide some support to the market later in the week.
URALS
Swiss based refiner Petroplus bid for 100,000 tonnes for
Sept. 26-30 loading at dated BFOE minus 25 cents a barrel in
Northwest Europe, without finding a seller. BFO-URL-NWE
* The bid level was just below a one-year high level of
dated minus 10 cents hit in late August.
LIGHTS
* Dealing of light sweet crude also remained thin ahead of
the release of Azeri Light programme.
* Traders said Algeria's Sonatrach was offering some Saharan
Blend for the second half of October, having sold cargoes for
the first half of the month.
SOCAR
* SOCAR Trading is looking to buy the downstream assets of
Geneva-based Addax Petroleum, its chief executive said.
* "Only just in August, they released some fresh material
about their assets, we're looking at it," Valery Golovushkin
told reporters on the sidelines of an industry conference in
Singapore.
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by James Jukwey)