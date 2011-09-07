LONDON, Sept 7 Differentials on crude oil in the Mediterranean market held steady on Wednesday due to thin trading, but a bid for Urals from key buyer Petroplus may provide some support to the market later in the week.

URALS

Swiss based refiner Petroplus bid for 100,000 tonnes for Sept. 26-30 loading at dated BFOE minus 25 cents a barrel in Northwest Europe, without finding a seller. BFO-URL-NWE

* The bid level was just below a one-year high level of dated minus 10 cents hit in late August.

LIGHTS

* Dealing of light sweet crude also remained thin ahead of the release of Azeri Light programme.

* Traders said Algeria's Sonatrach was offering some Saharan Blend for the second half of October, having sold cargoes for the first half of the month.

SOCAR

* SOCAR Trading is looking to buy the downstream assets of Geneva-based Addax Petroleum, its chief executive said.

* "Only just in August, they released some fresh material about their assets, we're looking at it," Valery Golovushkin told reporters on the sidelines of an industry conference in Singapore. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by James Jukwey)