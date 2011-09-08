LONDON/MOSCOW, Sept 8 Russian sour Urals jumped to trade at a premium to benchmark in Northwest Europe for the first time in more than a year due to a lower than usual export volume and uncertainty of Syrian crude availability amid international sanctions, traders said on Thursday.

Dealings of light sweet crude in the Mediterranean was thin but premiums were likely to rise further due to a fall in the October export volume of Azeri Light.

URALS

* Poland's PKN Orlen paid a premium to the benchmark for a cargo of Urals crude for delivery on Sept 24-26 in a tender, traders said. This was not confirmed by the company.

* It is the first time since August last year that Urals has risen to premiums to the benchmark in Northwest Europe, according to Reuters data.

* In the public trading window, Petroplus raised a bid from dated minus 30 cents to dated plus 15 cents a barrel in Northwest Europe, but there was no seller.

* On Wednesday, the Swiss refinery placed a bid at parity to dated BFOE.

* In the Mediterranean, Italian ENI bid at dated minus 5 cents and dated minus 20 cents for 80,000 tonnes and 140,000 tonnes, respectively.

* The levels put the spread between the small and large cargoes at 15 cents a barrel, compared with the assessment at 30/40 cents earlier this week.

* Outside the trading window, some cargoes changed hands in small discounts to dated, traders said.

AZERI LIGHT

* Azeri Light crude oil exports will fall about 28 percent in October from a year earlier, the loading programme showed.

* The Azeri-Turkish Baku-Ceyhan pipeline will export 19.85 million barrels, or about 640,000 barrels per day (bpd), of Azeri Light. The export volume is expected to fall in the fourth consecutive month.

VITOL

* Although the market impact in the Mediterranean is expected to limited, India's ban on Vitol from tenders sent a shockwave among traders.

* Indian Oil Corp has barred Switzerland-based Vitol from participating in its tenders and other state-run refiners may follow suit, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

* IOC normally buys Nigerian crude from Vitol via tender. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone and Gleb Gorodyankin)