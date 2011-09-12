LONDON, Sept 12 Premiums on Urals crude in smaller cargoes rose to be discussed at a record high due to relatively tight supply on Monday, while Vitol unexpectedly sold a larger cargo at a discount.

Sweet barrels took a hit as the recent increase in spot premiums kept some buyers at bay, with spot premiums on Azeri Light slipping from its record highs.

Gunvor denied it was looking for a tanker to lift crude oil from Libya in mid-September.

URALS

* In the Mediterranean market, Gunvor offers 80,000 tonnes for Oct. 3-7 at dated BFOE plus 40 cents a barrel.

* Litasco bids 80,000 tonnes for Sept. 25-29 at dated plus 35 cents a barrel.

* These levels were the highest ever for Urals crude oil. But deals were not done.

* Vitol sold 140,000 tonne for Sept. 24-28 to Litasto at a discount of 40 cents to dated BFOE.

AZERI LIGHT

* Azeri Light made an appearance in the public trading window. Litasco offered 80,000 tonnes of relatively prompt Sept. 23-27 at dated plus $5 a tonne cif, without finding a buyer.

* Azeri Light for earlier loading was sold around dated plus $5.80 or higher.

LIBYA

* Gunvor was not looking for a ship to lift crude oil from Libya or it won a crude oil tender, which was issued from Libya last week, a source with a direct knowledge with Gunvor's oil trading said.

* Libyan oil firm the Arabian Gulf Oil Company (Agoco) said on Monday it has restarted production at the eastern oilfield of Sarir in an early sign the industry is coming back to life after six months of war.

SYRIA

* Syria's state oil marketer Sytrol has issued a tender to sell a combined 160,000 tonnes of Syrian Light and Souedie for mid-October loading amid U.S. and EU sanctions, traders said on Monday.

* "It is a bit tricky this time. I will not participate in the tender myself," one of the traders, who has received an invitation, said.

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia will keep October supply volumes to Europe and Asia steady from September.

IRANIAN OSP

* Iran has raised its official selling prices (OSPs) for October-loading crude to its customers, traders said on Monday, giving a bigger increase to the Mediterranean market than to Asia and Northwest Europe.

* The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) raised its Iranian Light price to the Mediterranean by $2.30 to Brent crude BWAVE benchmark minus $2.10 a barrel for October. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone)