LONDON, Sept 14 Differentials on Prussian sour Urals crude were little changed at premium levels in thin trading on Wednesday while some buyers have been shifted to Iraqi and Iranian crude available in the spot market and sold more cheaply than Urals.

"Everyone is looking for heavy barrels because margins are deteriorating," a trader said. "they are still cheaper than Urals."

SOUR

* Some traders said Iranian crude, which was available in the spot market for October, has been sold out at prelims of about $1 to the Iranian OSP.

* Availability of Iraqi Kirkuk crude in September would be four or five cargoes lower than normal because of maintenance works at the loading jetty, at least one trader said. This was not confirmed.

* Some Kirkuk was moving to the United States although the volume was not clear. Traders said U.S companies such as ConocoPhillips, Exxon and Valero often take the Iraqi crude on a spot basis.

* The official selling price (OSP) of Iranian Heavy for the Mediterranean has been set at a discount of $4.20 a barrel to the Brent BWAVE for October.

* The OSP for Kirkuk has been set at dated BFOE minus $1.45 a barrel.

* Urals did not trade in the public trading window. It was assessed around dated plus 25-35 cents a barrel in Northwest Europe and the Mediterranean.

* Transneft ( TRNF_p.MM ) does not plan to increase oil exports in the fourth quarter of 2011, an industry source told Reuters.

LIGHTS

* Azeri Light was offered at dated plus $5.50 a barrel or higher but no deals have been done at the level, which was the record high.

* Vitol offered 1 million barrels of Libyan Sarir crude for early October loading. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by Jason Neely)