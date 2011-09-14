LONDON, Sept 14 Differentials on Prussian sour
Urals crude were little changed at premium levels in thin
trading on Wednesday while some buyers have been shifted to
Iraqi and Iranian crude available in the spot market and sold
more cheaply than Urals.
"Everyone is looking for heavy barrels because margins are
deteriorating," a trader said. "they are still cheaper than
Urals."
SOUR
* Some traders said Iranian crude, which was available in
the spot market for October, has been sold out at prelims of
about $1 to the Iranian OSP.
* Availability of Iraqi Kirkuk crude in September would be
four or five cargoes lower than normal because of maintenance
works at the loading jetty, at least one trader said. This was
not confirmed.
* Some Kirkuk was moving to the United States although the
volume was not clear. Traders said U.S companies such as
ConocoPhillips, Exxon and Valero often take the Iraqi crude on a
spot basis.
* The official selling price (OSP) of Iranian Heavy for the
Mediterranean has been set at a discount of $4.20 a barrel to
the Brent BWAVE for October.
* The OSP for Kirkuk has been set at dated BFOE minus $1.45
a barrel.
* Urals did not trade in the public trading window. It was
assessed around dated plus 25-35 cents a barrel in Northwest
Europe and the Mediterranean.
* Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) does not plan to increase oil
exports in the fourth quarter of 2011, an industry source told
Reuters.
LIGHTS
* Azeri Light was offered at dated plus $5.50 a barrel or
higher but no deals have been done at the level, which was the
record high.
* Vitol offered 1 million barrels of Libyan Sarir crude for
early October loading.
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by Jason Neely)