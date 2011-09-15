LONDON/MOSCOW, Sept 15 Price differentials for Urals crude eased on Thursday due to more supply from Primorsk, while the fall was limited by buyers interest in cheaper heavy sour grades.

"Urals should fall because margins are not very good. But it does not fall as much as I thought because the sour market is tight," a trader said.

"People are talking about end-October cargoes."

Differentials may come under pressure with Europe's largest refinery, Royal Dutch Shells' Pernis plant in Rotterdam, is expected to carry out maintenance shutdowns at several units in mid-October.

SOUR

* Activity was thin in the public trading window, with Shell offering Oct. 6-10 at parity to dated BFOE in Northwest Europe.

* Earlier this week, Urals were offered at record high premiums of 35-40 cents a barrel to dated in NWE and the Mediterranean, with some cargoes trading at premiums of about 5 cents.

* Russia will increase its exports of Urals crude blend from the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk by 200,000 tonnes in September compared with previously scheduled volumes, trading sources said on Wednesday.

* According to the sources, the additional volumes will be loaded in two parcels of 100,000 tonnes each, owned by LUKOIL and trader Flontrano.

* Reuters data showed the outright price of Urals URL-E in the Mediterranean was around $116.95 a barrel, roughly $3 higher than Mars MRS-.

* Traders said spot Iranian cargoes have been sold out for October.

* Four or five cargoes of Iraqi Kirkuk crude have been delayed from September due to a 5-day maintenance work at a loading jetty, traders said.

* Some Colombian cargoes were shown into the Mediterranean market, but there has not been a trade.

* Some traders pointed out arbitrage of other Middle East crude, such as Murban from Abu Dhabi might be possible, depending on the destination bound in the individual contracts.

TENDER

* TNK-BP has announced a 2012 Urals crude tender for shipment from Novorossiisk and Primorsk, traders told Reuters on Thursday.

* They added that buyers have been asked to bid for one to three monthly 100,000 tonne Urals URL-NWE-E cargoes from the Baltic port of Primorsk.

* From the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk buyers are bidding for one to three 80,000 and 140,000 tonne cargoes per month.

* Details of Sytrol's tender to sell Syrian Light and Souedie did not emerge. European companies did not participate, traders said.

* A separate tender from Sytrol to sell naphtha did not attract any bids.

SWEET

* Maersk's Saharan Blend has been committed to a term customer. The company has sold its cargoes of sweet crude for October loading.

* Details of Azeri Light crude deals have been scarce. Traders assessed the price of the crude around dated plus $5 a barrel.

LIBYA

* Tanker Newlead Avra, which was waiting off the Libyan port of Mellitah for loading instructions earlier this week, did not load oil and it is now heading to Cyprus, the owner of the vessel said on Thursday.

* Trade sources said the clean product tanker was due to load condensate.

* It was not clear why the clean product tanker did not load. Some traders suspected quality issue, but this was not confirmed. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone in London and Gleb Gorodyankin in Moscow)