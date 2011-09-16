LONDON, Sept 16 Urals crude differentials eased further on Friday in northern Europe due to more supply from Primorsk and narrower refining margins, traders said.

"It's a bit weaker -- margins mainly," said a Urals trader with a European oil company.

Europe's largest refinery, Royal Dutch Shell's Pernis plant in Rotterdam, is expected to carry out a maintenance shutdowns at a hydrocracker unit in mid-October.

URALS NWE

* Shell sold its Oct. 6-10 Urals at dated Brent minus 10 cents to Statoil, a trader who monitors the Platts window said, down 10 cents from an offer on Thursday.

* Earlier this week, Urals was offered at record high premiums of 35-40 cents a barrel to dated in the north and in the Mediterranean, with some cargoes trading at premiums of about 5 cents.

* Russia will increase its exports of Urals crude blend from the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk by 200,000 tonnes in September compared with previously scheduled volumes, trading sources said on Wednesday.

URALS MED

* ENI offered an Oct. 1-5 Urals at dated plus 55 cents, a trader said. The offer was some 20 cents above Reuters' assessment for 80,000-tonne cargoes on Thursday. No bids were heard on Friday.

DATABASE

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Jason Neely)