UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
LONDON, Sept 16 Urals crude differentials eased further on Friday in northern Europe due to more supply from Primorsk and narrower refining margins, traders said.
"It's a bit weaker -- margins mainly," said a Urals trader with a European oil company.
Europe's largest refinery, Royal Dutch Shell's Pernis plant in Rotterdam, is expected to carry out a maintenance shutdowns at a hydrocracker unit in mid-October.
URALS NWE
* Shell sold its Oct. 6-10 Urals at dated Brent minus 10 cents to Statoil, a trader who monitors the Platts window said, down 10 cents from an offer on Thursday.
* Earlier this week, Urals was offered at record high premiums of 35-40 cents a barrel to dated in the north and in the Mediterranean, with some cargoes trading at premiums of about 5 cents.
* Russia will increase its exports of Urals crude blend from the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk by 200,000 tonnes in September compared with previously scheduled volumes, trading sources said on Wednesday.
URALS MED
* ENI offered an Oct. 1-5 Urals at dated plus 55 cents, a trader said. The offer was some 20 cents above Reuters' assessment for 80,000-tonne cargoes on Thursday. No bids were heard on Friday.
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Jason Neely)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.