LONDON, Sept 19 Russian Urals crude traded at
parity to the benchmark dated BFOE on Monday despite a worsening
outlook for refining margins as traders said they anticipated a
short October export plan in the Mediterranean from the world's
top oil producer.
In the Platts window, Vitol bid for a 80,000-tonne Urals
cargo in the Mediterranean at parity to dated BFOE but found no
sellers, traders said.
"It is probably even stronger than this. The upside risk is
in a short export programme although (refining) margins are
obviously on the downside," said a major player in the
Mediterranean.
Russia plans to cut exports through Black Sea ports in the
fourth quarter and raise then from the Baltic, a quaterly export
schedule showed last week.
Crude oil exports via the Druzhba pipeline to Europe are
also expected to increase by around 7 percent
There was no public activity in the Baltic Urals market on
Monday and traders said they were afraid of making deals until
Russia approves changes to the tax regime.
The reforms will cut the marginal rate of crude oil export
duty, while increasing the duty on some refined products, making
it uneconomic to process and export heavy fuel oil.
"You can't trade domestic crude before it becomes clear what
will happen on the export front. Everyone is awaiting a decision
on the cut in crude export duties," one trader said.
Some analysts have suggested the cut in crude oil export
duties might be postponed by a few months as Russia needs more
budget revenues ahead of the presidential elections in March
2012.
The increase in products duties has been already approved
while a cut in crude export duties has yet to be signed.
High-sulphur fuel oil cracks, one of the key drivers for
Urals prices, stood at minus $15 a barrel, an improvement from
minus $18 on Friday but still far off August peaks of minus $7.
Brent crude futures fell more than 2 percent
on Monday as mounting concern over the euro zone debt crisis
exacerbated investor fears about the demand outlook for
commodities.
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by William Hardy)