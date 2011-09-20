LONDON, Sept 20 Urals crude hovered near parity with benchmark dated BFOE with some traders predicting further strength on the back of supply disruptions in other grades which could help offset a worsening outlook for refining margins.

"It is of course a big surprise to see Urals being so strong at a time when refining margins are so weak," said a trader in Urals in the Mediterranean.

"But despite the fact that there are cheaper alternatives to Urals, Urals has the lowest sulphur content and in the situation when Libyan grades are returning very slowly, people like Urals," he added.

"In Libya, you have Sarir beginning to flow slowly, but otherwise apart from Azeri Light you have very few grades with decent sulphur content," he said.

The first cargo of light and low sulphur Libyan crude oil to be pumped since the conflict erupted more than seven months ago has failed to attract buyers because of confusion over quality.

Libya's Benghazi-based Arabian Gulf Oil Company (Agoco) said it plans to restart production at its Mesla field in eastern Libya within two to three days.

Analysts believe a series of supply squeezes have helped keep oil strong this year but some of them have been short-term factors and could give way to longer-term weakness as the outlook for the world economy and global fuel demand dims. {ID:nL5E7KK13M]

A halt of supplies from Libya, production problems in the UK and Norwegian North Sea, lower supplies from Russia, central Asia, Nigeria and Angola have all cut supplies, especially of high quality, light, low sulphur crude oil.

Azeri refineries will eat up more crude next year and reduce the volume available for export via Russia, a source at Azeri national oil company SOCAR said on Tuesday.

Socar exports Azeri Light from the Turkish port of Ceyhan but lower quality Urals from Russia's port of Novorossiisk.

Adding to Urals' immediate tightness in the Mediterranean, ship logistics company GAC said on Tuesday Turkey's Bosphorus and Dardanelles Straits will be closed next week to ship passages due to naval exercises.

In the Platts public window, there was little activity in the Urals market with Litasco bidding for an 80,000-tonne cargo in the Mediterranean and a 100,000-tonne cargo in the Baltic at BFOE minus 30 cents for Sept 11-15 delivery, traders said.

Traders said the bids were not strong enough to meet demand from sellers and pegged prices at around parity with dated in the Mediterranean and the Baltic.

Oil firm Surgut called a tender to sell 100,000 tonne of Urals ex-Primorsk on the Baltic for October 2-3 delivery with the market still awaiting the loadings dates from Russian ports beyond the already announced dates until October 5.

A major player in light grades in the Mediterranean said short term supply disruptions were currently diverting market attention from fundamental problems such as a weak global economy.

That trend is visible through a heavy market backwardation when prompt prices are at a high premium to future prices.

"I still think there is plenty of crude in the market and it all gives you negative margins. Brent can't remain as strong as it is now for a long time as people are already forced to drastically cut runs. It can all collapse pretty quickly," he said.

Traders said Azeri Light was assessed at around a premium of $5.15 to dated. Tunisia's Etap has closed a tender for 200,000 tonnes of Rhemoura crude for mid-October loading. The result has not emerged yet, traders said.

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by James Jukwey)