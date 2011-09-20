LONDON, Sept 20 Urals crude hovered near parity
with benchmark dated BFOE with some traders predicting further
strength on the back of supply disruptions in other grades which
could help offset a worsening outlook for refining margins.
"It is of course a big surprise to see Urals being so strong
at a time when refining margins are so weak," said a trader in
Urals in the Mediterranean.
"But despite the fact that there are cheaper alternatives to
Urals, Urals has the lowest sulphur content and in the situation
when Libyan grades are returning very slowly, people like
Urals," he added.
"In Libya, you have Sarir beginning to flow slowly, but
otherwise apart from Azeri Light you have very few grades with
decent sulphur content," he said.
The first cargo of light and low sulphur Libyan crude oil to
be pumped since the conflict erupted more than seven months ago
has failed to attract buyers because of confusion over quality.
Libya's Benghazi-based Arabian Gulf Oil Company (Agoco) said
it plans to restart production at its Mesla field in eastern
Libya within two to three days.
Analysts believe a series of supply squeezes have helped
keep oil strong this year but some of them have been short-term
factors and could give way to longer-term weakness as the
outlook for the world economy and global fuel demand dims.
{ID:nL5E7KK13M]
A halt of supplies from Libya, production problems in the UK
and Norwegian North Sea, lower supplies from Russia, central
Asia, Nigeria and Angola have all cut supplies, especially of
high quality, light, low sulphur crude oil.
Azeri refineries will eat up more crude next year and reduce
the volume available for export via Russia, a source at Azeri
national oil company SOCAR said on Tuesday.
Socar exports Azeri Light from the Turkish port of Ceyhan
but lower quality Urals from Russia's port of Novorossiisk.
Adding to Urals' immediate tightness in the Mediterranean,
ship logistics company GAC said on Tuesday Turkey's Bosphorus
and Dardanelles Straits will be closed next week to ship
passages due to naval exercises.
In the Platts public window, there was little activity in
the Urals market with Litasco bidding for an 80,000-tonne cargo
in the Mediterranean and a 100,000-tonne cargo in the Baltic at
BFOE minus 30 cents for Sept 11-15 delivery, traders said.
Traders said the bids were not strong enough to meet demand
from sellers and pegged prices at around parity with dated in
the Mediterranean and the Baltic.
Oil firm Surgut called a tender to sell 100,000 tonne of
Urals ex-Primorsk on the Baltic for October 2-3 delivery with
the market still awaiting the loadings dates from Russian ports
beyond the already announced dates until October 5.
A major player in light grades in the Mediterranean said
short term supply disruptions were currently diverting market
attention from fundamental problems such as a weak global
economy.
That trend is visible through a heavy market backwardation
when prompt prices are at a high premium to future prices.
"I still think there is plenty of crude in the market and it
all gives you negative margins. Brent can't remain as strong as
it is now for a long time as people are already forced to
drastically cut runs. It can all collapse pretty quickly," he
said.
Traders said Azeri Light was assessed at around a premium of
$5.15 to dated. Tunisia's Etap has closed a tender for 200,000
tonnes of Rhemoura crude for mid-October loading. The result has
not emerged yet, traders said.
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by James Jukwey)