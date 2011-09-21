LONDON, Sept 21 Urals crude weakened on Wednesday in illiquid trade and traders said the grade of the world's largest oil producer remained overpriced amid negative refining margins and should weaken further from near peak levels before activity can resume.

"I can't remember when margins were last going down for so long and the crude market was going in the opposite direction. No one on the trading desk around me remembers it either," said a trader with a major.

In the Platts window, Trafigura offered a Suezmax cargo in the Mediterranean at dated BFOE minus 75 cents, some 30 cents weaker than price assessments in previous days.

Suezmax cargoes are currently estimated to be priced at a discount of 55 cents to Aframax tankers, which means the latter should trade at around minus 20-30 cents to dated BFOE, traders said.

Russia published on Wednesday additional loadings dates and Primorsk on the Baltic Sea was expected to get its usual volumes between Oct. 1-10 while Novorossiisk on the Black Sea was seen getting slightly lower than usual supplies.

"Even if Novo is a bit short -- which is fully expected -- it won't be a problem as the margins in the Med are simply catastrophic and prices need to weaken," the trader with a major said.

A trader with another major agreed.

"Things don't seem overly strong at the moment. Even people with the most sophisticated refining are trimming runs. Urals' weakening has been anticipated for some time, so it is just a question of time before things ease further," the second trader said.

Refining margins for Urals remained in deeply negative territory on Wednesday with high sulphur fuel oil cracks trading at around minus $14 per barrel.

In tender news, Surgut was heard awarding an Oct 2-3 cargo from Primorsk to BP.

Azeri crude was still assessed at slightly above dated BFOE plus $5 and CPC Blend at around plus $2.

Azerbaijan said on Wednesday it plans to increase supplies of crude oil to European and Asian markets in 2012 in a move to diversify its energy exports.

Azeri state energy company SOCAR said it was ready to export about 2 million tonnes of oil to the Czech Kralupy refinery and the same amount to two refineries in Ukraine in 2012, and could add Slovakia to its clientele. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Anthony Barker)