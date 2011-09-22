LONDON, Sept 22 Urals crude fell sharply on Thursday in a long anticipated move due to poor refining margins and traders said the easing could continue as the grade has strengthened too much in recent weeks.

"I'm surprised it had not happened earlier. Refiners have cut runs and are willing to sit and wait for as long as needed given the heavy backwardation in the market," a trader with a major trading house said.

"Urals supply volumes from the Med seem a bit thin but this is not an issue anymore. The issue is who needs volumes. As far as I can see no one needs anything at the moment," he added.

In the Platts window, Trafigura continued to offer an Oct 3-4 Suezmax cargo proposing to sell it at dated BFOE minus 95 cents, some 20 cent weaker than on Wednesday, traders said.

"I suppose Trafigura would have to offer it even lower tomorrow. It is a very prompt cargo and I would be surprised if it waits until Monday," one trader said.

In the Baltic, Shell offered a cargo at BFOE minus 55 cents, some 60 cents weaker than the latest price indication, but could not find buyers.

Traders also said on Thursday, Syrian exports of heavy Souedie crude were virtually all paralysed due to international sanctions.

Sources also told Reuters that Indian state-run firm ONGC was considering shipping crude to India from its Syrian joint venture instead of selling it in Europe but has not made a final decision yet.

In light grades, Azerbaijan said it will produce 46 million tonnes of oil in 2011, down a tenth from an initial forecast of 51.5 million tonnes and 50.83 million tonnes produced in 2010.

The news adds to supply problems in the European region which has suffered heavily this year from a lack of light, low sulphur crude due to Libyan and North Sea outages.

Libya's oil production is set to reach 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) by early October or nearly a third of pre-war output, a source in the National Oil Corporation said on Thursday.

But the return of Libyan production to the market proves difficult and traders said on Thursday Vitol had to re-offer Sarir oil after attempts last week to sell the cargo failed due to confusion over quality.

JBC energy said in a report on Thursday the list of production issues goes beyond Libya, the North Sea, a Nigerian force majeure and the Syrian embargo.

"(It) includes hurricane-related outages in the U.S. Gulf. On top of this, production was completely halted at Colombia's Rubiales and Quifa fields on Tuesday following violent protests by workers.

"The events in the U.S. Gulf are one reason why Mars Blend has been trading at stronger differentials recently and it is telling to note that Mars was temporarily seen at a premium against Urals at a time when Urals itself was at a premium against North Sea Dated Brent.

"Indeed, for all its strength, the Brent market is losing ground against its regional competitors with the Brent/Dubai cash spread averaging around $3.65 per barrel in September to date, down almost $1.50 per barrel month-on-month."

