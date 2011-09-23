LONDON, Sept 23 Urals crude weakened on Friday and Azeri Light, a star performer of the past year, also fell sharply with traders saying poor margins and abundant Urals supplies should translate into further downward pressure next week.

"Supplies are now coming out of (Polish Baltic Sea port of) Gdansk and that was not expected, so they look quite ample at the moment," a trader with a major said.

"We will fall to (dated BFOE) minus $1.5 and will fall very quickly, probably within a couple of days," said another Urals trader.

Russia will restart oil exports from Gdansk, trading sources said, citing an export schedule which included two 100,000 tonne Urals URL-NWE-E cargoes due to load in the Polish Baltic port in October.

Exporters put on the two extra cargoes to take advantage of a cut in crude export duty from October, trade sources said. Russia will cut crude export duty in October by 7.4 percent to $411.4 per tonne.

It had been expected that Russian oil pipeline exports would edge down 0.2 percent in the final quarter of 2011 to 53.77 million tonnes from the previous three months.

In the Platts window, Shell sold an Oct 14-18 cargo from the Baltic to Lukoil at minus 80 cents to dated BFOE, traders said.

Shell also offered a prompt 3-7 October cargo from the Baltic at minus $1.05 but found no buyers.

Urals has therefore lost more than $1 per barrel in values in differentials since the beginning of the week when it was trading at parity or a slight premium to dated BFOE.

Traders had explained the strength by a lack of alternative grades but had also predicted a weakening because of poor refining margins, which remained in deeply negative territory throughout the week.

High sulphur fuel oil cracks traded at close to minus $13 a barrel on Friday.

Oil firm Surgut tendered to sell Oct 5-6 and 7-8 cargoes from Primorsk.

"Demand was poor. Buyers have very clearly shown prices at around (dated BFOE) minus $1.50," a trader said.

Also in the Platts window, Trafigura continued to offer a prompt Oct 3-7 Suezmax tanker, proposing to sell it at dated minus $1, some 5 cents weaker than on Thursday, but found no buyers, traders said.

Azeri Light saw a slump of 80 cents in value as Total offered a cargo at dated BFOE plus $4.40 but found no buyers.

Next week, the pressure on Urals could increase if Russia confirms a larger than expected export schedule for October, traders said.

Russian firms are rushing to export more crude as products shipments become less attractive from October as a result of a tax reform.

"Everyone wants to export more. Most want October supplies to be much bigger than just a third of the approved export schedule for the fourth quarter," one trader said.

In ESPO grade, Rosneft and Surgut tendered to sell ESPO Blend from the Pacific port of Kozmino in November-early December.

Rosneft wants to sell Nov 15-18 and Nov 29-Dec 2 cargoes. Surgut will sell three cargoes loading Nov 7-11, 10-14, 17-21.

Tenders will close on Sept 26.

(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by James Jukwey)