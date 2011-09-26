LONDON, Sept 26 Urals crude weakened for a fourth straight session on Monday as traders said the world's largest oil producer was set to boost supplies after Prime Minister Vladimir Putin approved changes to the tax regime.

Putin on Monday signed a long awaited cut in oil export duties, which is meant to give Russian firms incentives to boost production and upgrade outdated refineries, making crude exports more attractive than shipments of heavy refined products.

From Oct. 1, the government will use a coefficient of 60 to calculate the crude oil export duty, down from 65, while export duty for all refined products, except for gasoline and naphtha, will be set at 66 percent of the crude export fee.

Russia's crude oil export duty will fall from Oct. 1 by 7.37 percent to $411.4 per tonne from $444.1 in September.

Partly as a result of new duties, crude oil for domestic sale rose by 6 percent month-on-month at a tender by oil producer Rosneft and by 4.5 percent at a tender by producer Polar Lights despite a steep drop in oil prices since last auctions were held in August.

In the Platts window, Shell offered a cargo from the Baltic for Oct 8-12 delivery at BFOE minus $1.35 a barrel, some 30 cents weaker than on Friday.

In the Mediterranean, Vitol offered a 140,000-tonne Suezmax for Oct 11-15 delivery at dated BFOE minus $1.20, some 20 cents weaker but found not buyers. Some traders said they thought buyers would show interest at levels around minus $1.50.

Also in the window, Lukoil was offering an 85,000-tonne CPC Blend cargo for Oct 9-13 delivery at dated BFOE plus $1.25, some 30 cents weaker than estimates last week, but also could not find buyers.

Azeri Light was also discussed lower at slightly above BFOE plus $4 although some traders said that lower than expected volumes could give the light, sweet grade a boost.

State-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) said on Monday it would import crude from Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates this year to boost stockpiles, including 5.3 million barrels of Azeri Light. Those imports were likely to begin next month, a KNOC spokesman told Reuters.

In other sweet, light grade news, a tanker was loading condensate at the western Libyan port of Mellitah and another vessel was due to arrive on Tuesday to pick up a cargo that is most likely to be crude oil, the terminal's harbour master told Reuters.

Last week trading house Vitol re-offered Libyan Sarir crude to oil companies after it failed earlier this month to sell the oil due to confusion over quality.

