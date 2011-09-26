LONDON, Sept 26 Urals crude weakened for a
fourth straight session on Monday
as traders said the world's largest oil producer was set to
boost supplies after Prime Minister Vladimir Putin approved
changes to the tax regime.
Putin on Monday signed a long awaited cut in oil export
duties, which is meant to give Russian firms incentives to boost
production and upgrade outdated refineries, making crude exports
more attractive than shipments of heavy refined products.
From Oct. 1, the government will use a coefficient of 60 to
calculate the crude oil export duty, down from 65, while export
duty for all refined products, except for gasoline and naphtha,
will be set at 66 percent of the crude export fee.
Russia's crude oil export duty will fall from Oct. 1 by 7.37
percent to $411.4 per tonne from $444.1 in September.
Partly as a result of new duties, crude oil for domestic
sale rose by 6 percent month-on-month at a tender by oil
producer Rosneft and by 4.5 percent at a tender by producer
Polar Lights despite a steep drop in oil prices since last
auctions were held in August.
In the Platts window, Shell offered a cargo from the Baltic
for Oct 8-12 delivery at BFOE minus $1.35 a barrel, some 30
cents weaker than on Friday.
In the Mediterranean, Vitol offered a 140,000-tonne Suezmax
for Oct 11-15 delivery at dated BFOE minus $1.20, some 20 cents
weaker but found not buyers. Some traders said they thought
buyers would show interest at levels around minus $1.50.
Also in the window, Lukoil was offering an 85,000-tonne CPC
Blend cargo for Oct 9-13 delivery at dated BFOE plus $1.25, some
30 cents weaker than estimates last week, but also could not
find buyers.
Azeri Light was also discussed lower at slightly above BFOE
plus $4 although some traders said that lower than expected
volumes could give the light, sweet grade a boost.
State-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) said on Monday it
would import crude from Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates
this year to boost stockpiles, including 5.3 million barrels of
Azeri Light. Those imports were likely to begin next month, a
KNOC spokesman told Reuters.
In other sweet, light grade news, a tanker was loading
condensate at the western Libyan port of Mellitah and another
vessel was due to arrive on Tuesday to pick up a cargo that is
most likely to be crude oil, the terminal's harbour master told
Reuters.
Last week trading house Vitol re-offered Libyan Sarir crude
to oil companies after it failed earlier this month to sell the
oil due to confusion over quality.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by James Jukwey)