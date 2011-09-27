LONDON, Sept 27 Urals crude differentials weakened to a three month low on Tuesday as Russia added fresh supplies in the Baltic and Azeri Light also fell with traders expecting a rebound due to tight supplies.

In the Platts window, Shell sold a Urals cargo in the Baltic for October 8-12 delivery to Lukoil at dated BFOE minus $1.80, some 45-55 cents weaker than price indications on Monday.

That followed news that Russia would boost oil exports from the Polish port of Gdansk to 468,000 tonnes in October after having neglected the port for a number of months.

Exports from the main Baltic port of Primorsk would fall to 5.6 million tonnes from around 5.9 million this month and slightly rise from the port of Novorossiisk.

It was not clear whether the October plan for Novorossiisk included cargoes with Siberian Light crude in addition to the main Urals export grade.

Overall exports from Russia are set to rise by about 4.4 percent, Reuters calculations showed as companies rush to export more to take advantage of lower crude exports duties taking effect from next month as part of a broader tax system overhaul.

In light grades, Chevron was offering an Azeri Light cargo from Supsa for Oct 10-12 delivery at BFOE plus $4, some 30 cents weaker than price indications on Monday and the lowest since early August.

"It is a very prompt cargo so it comes as no surprise it is being hammered," one Azeri trader said.

Azeri exports are set to fall to a five-month low in November as BP puts some of its Caspian Sea platforms on a maintenance, which is likely to be extended into December.

"If volumes remain very low in December then the light market will be very tight," one trader said.

Exports in November are expected to fall to 18 million, down from 20 million in October and as much as 27 million in October last year.

In other light crude grade news, Libya's first crude oil cargo to be shipped in months sailed from the eastern port of Marsa el Hariga on Sept. 25 bound for Italy, Libya's port authority chief told Reuters on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by James Jukwey)