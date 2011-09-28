LONDON, Sept 28 Urals crude extended its decline
on Wednesday as traders said refiners refused to buy oil after
having cut runs earlier due to poor margins, while a looming
refining stike in France could depress the grade further from
its current three month low.
"A strike in France is the last thing we need at the
moment," said an independent Russian trader.
"We will most likely fall to below (BFOE) minus $2 even
without a strike. People in Europe have cut runs while the
(Russian) export programme looks healthy and the arbitrage to
the U.S. is at least a dollar away," he added.
Workers at French refineries debated going on strike, torn
on Wednesday between anger over moves to restructure the sector
and memories of last year's month-long stoppage that disrupted
global flows of oil but left unions drained and divided.
In the Platts window, Vitol offered a 140,000-tonne Suezmax
cargo in the Mediterranean at BFOE minus $1.80, some 60 cents
weaker than price indications on Tuesday but found no bidders,
traders said.
The discount on Suezmax tankers to smaller Aframax was
estimated at 50-60 cents.
In the Baltic, BP offered an Oct 10-14 cargo at BFOE minus
$1.40, which traders said was too strong to generate interest
after Shell sold a cargo on Tuesday at minus $1.80, the weakest
level over the past three months.
In tender news, oil firm Surgut offered a Suezmax in the
Mediterranean for Oct 16-17 delivery and two cargoes from the
Baltic for Oct 12-13 and 15-16 delivery. The tender closes on
Thursday.
In light grades, sources at Azeri state energy firm SOCAR
said Azerbaijan should be able to sustain oil output at around 1
million barrels per day in the next few years after maintenances
at BP-operated platforms reduce flows drastically this year.
Libya's oil firm Agoco said it planned restarts at three
more Libyan oilfields in east and west Libya by mid-October,
boosting output to 350,000 barrels per day (bpd).
Oil is slowly starting to flow again after seven months of
fighting in Libya and, if fresh projections prove correct, may
beat the expectations of analysts who think it could take three
years to reach pre-war output levels.
Agoco also issued a tender to sell Sarir crude, a trade
source who received an invitation said.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Anthony Barker)