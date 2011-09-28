LONDON, Sept 28 Urals crude extended its decline on Wednesday as traders said refiners refused to buy oil after having cut runs earlier due to poor margins, while a looming refining stike in France could depress the grade further from its current three month low.

"A strike in France is the last thing we need at the moment," said an independent Russian trader.

"We will most likely fall to below (BFOE) minus $2 even without a strike. People in Europe have cut runs while the (Russian) export programme looks healthy and the arbitrage to the U.S. is at least a dollar away," he added.

Workers at French refineries debated going on strike, torn on Wednesday between anger over moves to restructure the sector and memories of last year's month-long stoppage that disrupted global flows of oil but left unions drained and divided.

In the Platts window, Vitol offered a 140,000-tonne Suezmax cargo in the Mediterranean at BFOE minus $1.80, some 60 cents weaker than price indications on Tuesday but found no bidders, traders said.

The discount on Suezmax tankers to smaller Aframax was estimated at 50-60 cents.

In the Baltic, BP offered an Oct 10-14 cargo at BFOE minus $1.40, which traders said was too strong to generate interest after Shell sold a cargo on Tuesday at minus $1.80, the weakest level over the past three months.

In tender news, oil firm Surgut offered a Suezmax in the Mediterranean for Oct 16-17 delivery and two cargoes from the Baltic for Oct 12-13 and 15-16 delivery. The tender closes on Thursday.

In light grades, sources at Azeri state energy firm SOCAR said Azerbaijan should be able to sustain oil output at around 1 million barrels per day in the next few years after maintenances at BP-operated platforms reduce flows drastically this year.

Libya's oil firm Agoco said it planned restarts at three more Libyan oilfields in east and west Libya by mid-October, boosting output to 350,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Oil is slowly starting to flow again after seven months of fighting in Libya and, if fresh projections prove correct, may beat the expectations of analysts who think it could take three years to reach pre-war output levels.

Agoco also issued a tender to sell Sarir crude, a trade source who received an invitation said. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Anthony Barker)