LONDON, Sept 29 Urals crude strengthened on Thursday but traders said the move was likely short-lived and predicted big volatility in the days ahead.

In the Platts window, Petroplus bid for Urals in the Baltic for Oct 12-16 delivery at BFOE minus $2.05, some 30 cents weaker than bids on Wednesday, but could find no sellers, traders said.

However, Lukoil bid for a cargo in the Baltic for Oct 16-20 delivery at BFOE minus $1.25, some 50 cents stronger than Wednesday but could not find sellers either.

Traders explained the big difference in bids by the fact that Lukoil was bidding for a cargo when the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk was due to have a maintenance while Petroplus was bidding for a cargo before repairs were due to start.

Primorsk will load no cargoes on Oct 18-20 and only 1 cargo per day on Oct 17, 21 and 22 as opposed to the usual 2-3 cargoes per day.

"Prices are very dependant on the days of loadings now. But even without this maintenance, I expect big volatility as Brent is coming off and cracks improve," a trader with a major house said.

High-sulphur fuel oil cracks stood at minus $12 a barrel, seen as acceptable for Urals and a big improvement from minus $18 in mid-September, while gasoil cracks held above plus $15 a barrel.

Oil firm Surgut was heard awarding its Oct 12-13 and 15-16 Urals tenders from the Baltic to Glencore and Repsol at prices around BFOE $1.10-$1.30, one trader said but others could not confirm it.

Rosneft tendered to sell 5 Urals cargoes from Primorsk for Oct 16-17, 22-23, 23-24, 29-30 and 30-31 delivery and a 143,000-tonne cargo from Novorossiisk for Oct 23-24 delivery. The tender closes on Friday.

Sources also told Reuters on Thursday, Russia will start oil loadings at a new Baltic port of Ust-Luga in mid-November with the first tanker with oil from Russia's top crude producer Rosneft on Nov.15.

Spokesman for Transneft ( TRNF_p.MM ), Russian oil pipeline operator, said that dredging works at the port was the main obstacle for the launch.

"Once the dredging works are over, Ust-Luga will be launched," he said adding that the pipeline leading to the port has already been filled with oil.

Some traders said they doubted the first loading could be achieved in November.

"I would be surprised if it happens in November. I would be inclined to believe it will be December," a trader with a Western major said.

Traders said they continued to watch events in France, where workers at oil group Total's Donges refinery resumed normal output after a 24-hour slow-down, in a move showing little enthusiasm for a rerun of the month-long refineries stoppage a year ago.

The French refining industry is awaiting the outcome of a meeting on Friday between CGT union officials of four refineries based in the Berre industrial site, in southern France, where commodity chemicals maker Lyondellbasell just announced the closure of its Berre refinery.

In light grades, Azeri Light was assessed at a very wide range with some traders saying Chevron was forced to sell a prompt cargo from Supsa at BFOE plus $3.50-$3.80 but less prompt cargoes could sell as high as plus $4.20.

In Libya, ConocoPhillips became the first U.S. major to buy oil following the end of international sanctions in a move to help the country restore normal oil trade after seven months of civil war.

In Kirkuk news, exports to Turkey through the northern Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline should resume in two to three days after repairs are made to fix a leak, two sources at Iraq's North Oil Company said on Thursday.

Iraq exported 461,000 barrels per day from its northern fields in August, mostly through the Kirkuk pipeline to the Mediterranean port of Ceyhan. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin, Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Keiron Henderson)