LONDON, Sept 30 Urals bids and offers stood unusually wide apart on Friday as a halt for major maintenance work at Russia's biggest Baltic port supported an otherwise bearish market.

"We will need to see if Russia adds more volumes from (the Polish port of) Gdansk. Then the bearishness will likely return," a trader with a major said.

Oil firm TNK-BP was believed to have been given one extra 100,000 tonne cargo from Gdansk for Oct 22-25 delivery in addition to 468,000 tonne that Russia will supply in October, having neglected the port for many months.

The resumption of supplies from Gdansk was caused by major maintenance at Russia's largest port of Primorsk, which will load no cargoes on Oct 18-20 and only one cargo per day on Oct 17, 21 and 22 as opposed to the usual 2-3 cargoes per day.

In the Platts window, Petroplus continued for a second day running to bid unsuccessfully for Urals in the Baltic for Oct 12-16 delivery at BFOE minus $2.05, but could find no sellers, traders said.

Lukoil also continued to bid for a cargo in the Baltic for Oct 16-20 delivery at BFOE minus $1.25 -- during the days of the maintenance -- but could not find sellers either.

Offers from BP and Vitol during the maintenance days came in as strong as BFOE minus $1 and BFOE minus 70 cents, which other traders said was too strong to generate buyers' interest.

High-sulphur fuel oil cracks strengthened by $1 to minus $11 a barrel, which is seen as a healthy level for Urals and a big improvement from minus $18 in mid-September, while gasoil cracks eased by 50 cents to plus $14.5 a barrel.

In tender news, Rosneft was due to award five Urals cargoes from Primorsk for Oct 16-17, 22-23, 23-24, 29-30 and 30-31 delivery and a 143,000-tonne cargo from Novorossiisk for Oct 23-24 delivery on Friday, but results could not yet be found.

Oil firm TNK-BP also closed its annual Urals sell tender, traders said.

But they added that most bidders have received a letter from TNK-BP asking if they were prepared to offer bigger premiums if given an option to price cargoes either on the usual monthly average or five days after the bill of lading.

"I suppose the premiums offered by buyers were so small that TNK-BP decided to sweeten the terms a bit," one trader said. "The flexibility offered might make a big difference".

In France, labour union members at three refineries in the country's south decided against joining a strike by workers at a nearby plant, a union official said on Friday, dampening for now the prospect of a nationwide protest.

In Libya, two cargoes of Sarir crude oil have been offered via a tender but the volume offered was not known.

Each cargo carries 600,000 barrels, traders said.

Oil exports from southern Iraq have jumped to an eight-month high in September, according to shipping data, helping lift OPEC output to its highest in nearly three years.

Exports from Iraq's Basra and Khor al-Amaya oil terminals have averaged 1.80 million barrels per day (bpd), up 100,000 bpd from Aug. 1 and the highest since 1.80 million bpd was exported in January, shipping data tracked by Reuters showed. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin, Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Anthony Barker)