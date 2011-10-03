LONDON, Oct 3 Urals crude strengthened on Monday on the back of improving refining margins and delays in the Bosphorus with traders saying Shell's dominant position in the market in October could lend the grade further support.

Shell won five cargoes of Urals in the Baltic at a Rosneft tender on Monday, traders said adding the major will now control total planned October loadings in the Baltic port of Primorsk to 16 cargoes of Rosneft crude.

Including volumes possibly obtained from other producers, Shell could have as many as 19 cargoes to load in Primorsk this month, or over a third of Primorsk's loading programme.

"They are the kings of Primorsk," one trader said.

Shell also won a Suezmax cargo in the Mediterranean while BP was heard winning two cargoes from Surgut for October 24-25 and 26-27 delivery from Primorsk.

Prices in the Baltic were assessed at around BFOE minus $1.00-$1.30, which traders said had a direct impact on the activity in the public Platts window.

In the window, Petroplus bid for a Oct 13-17 cargo at BFOE minus $1.45, some 60 cents stronger than its bids last week, but found no sellers.

Litasco was bidding for a 80,000-tonne cargo in the Mediterranean for Oct 19-23 delivery at BFOE minus 95 cents, some 35 cents stronger than price indications last week, but also could not find sellers.

"The margins have picked up, and the delays in the Bosphorus have grown from 1-2 to 3-4 days because container and dry bulk cargoes cannot sail during night hours any longer," one trader said.

"So we might see some strengthening again in both the south and north despite the fact that there is a lot of unsold stuff. To be honest I don't think people have yet sold a single post October 15th cargo," he added.

High-sulphur fuel oil cracks strengthened by 50 cents to minus $10.5 a barrel, their best levels since early August and a big improvement from minus $18 in mid-September, while gasoil cracks stood flat at plus $14.5 a barrel.

Russia's overall September oil output hit a new post-Soviet high of 10.3 million barrels per day (bpd) on the back of cuts in oil export duty, Energy Ministry said.

Libya's interim government said on Monday the level of oil output was improving at a faster rate than expected but said it would take 12-18 months for production to return to normal.

"Although demand may remain lacklustre, Urals could be provided a floor by the fact that the European crude market remains tight," analysts from JBC Energy consultancy said on Monday.

"While Libyan exports are picking up outflows from the country remain unsubstantial, and this continues to provide support to Urals. The Syrian embargo coupled with a supportive fuel oil crack should also buoy Urals differentials over the coming period," JBC said.

In Iraq, the oil ministry said on Monday production will reach 3 million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of this year from its current output of 2.9 million bpd, the highest since 2003. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin, Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by William Hardy)