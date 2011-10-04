LONDON, Oct 4 Russian Urals crude could have found equilibrium for the next few days as traders said the export grade of the world's top oil producer was supported by relatively rare shipments to U.S. markets while ample supplies were on the downside.

"I don't think Urals could fall sharply in the short term. Demand in the Mediterranean is reappearing again because of better refining margins and delays in the Bosphorus," one trader with a major said.

"The U.S. arbitrage should definitely give some support in the Baltic," another trader said.

At least three Russian Urals crude cargoes are booked for U.S. markets in October in a relatively rare cross-Atlantic arbitrage operation, traders said.

"I see at least three tankers from (the Baltic Sea port of) Primorsk," one of the traders said.

He added the cargoes were booked from the first 20 days of the October loading programme at Primorsk and the arbitrage became possible because of a decline in Urals' values in the past two weeks combined with a relative strength of rival U.S. grade Mars MRS-.

Urals traded at around $101 a barrel on Tuesday versus $99.5 a barrel for Mars.

There was no activity in Urals in the Platts public window, traders said. High-sulphur fuel oil cracks strengthened by $1.5 per barrel on Tuesday to minus $9 per barrel -- close to their best levels since early August and a big improvement from minus $18 in mid-September.

Some traders said they would treat all support factors very cautiously as the market still seemed to be well supplied.

"I just don't understand where all this optimism is coming from. Brent's structure is still in steep backwardation and most refiners are bleeding when buying oil," he said.

Brent November contract traded on Tuesday at a premium of $1.8 per barrel to the December contract, which in turn traded at a $1.2 per barrel premium to the January contract, making prompt purchases of oil more expensive.

JBC consultancy said in a note on Tuesday that Russia's freshly posted all-time high oil output in September would inevitably lead to an increase in exports and weigh on differentials.

"This month heavy refinery maintenance in Russia will continue, while crude exports will also be supported by the lower crude export duty taxation scheme, in force since October 1st," JBC said.

"As a result of the new scheme, Russian crude exporters' revenues have so far increased by $4.5 a barrel this month".

JBC also noted that the Polish port of Gdansk was resuming supplies of Urals after a break of a few months.

"This could be interpreted as a type of cushion built up by the Russian side for an easy shift to BPS-2, once it starts up operations presumably by the end of this year," it added.

BPS-2 is a pipeline which is due to connect fields in Russia with a new export terminal in the Baltic, Ust-Luga

In other grades, traders said Azeri Light was still discussed at BFOE plus $3.8-$4.0 a barrel and added the programme for November could be even shorter than the expected 18 million barrels.

Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest oil producer, said on Tuesday it would raise annual crude exports to 110 million tonnes (2.2 million bpd) by 2020 from the 72 million tonnes forecast for this year.

It also plans to build the country's fourth oil refinery by 2019 to meet growing domestic fuel demand.

In Libya, officials said the country will start pumping crude at two major oilfields in about two weeks, doubling production to 700,000 barrels a day by year-end.

(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin, Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by William Hardy)