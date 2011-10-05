LONDON, Oct 5 Russian Urals crude values were unchanged on Wednesday as traders said the recent bearishness in the market was gradually evaporating on the back of improving refining margins and exports of the grade outside the region.

"The mood as definitely improved in recent days. You have delays in the Bosphorus and good margins while news about the U.S. arbitrage has reduced some bearishness in the Baltic," a trader with a major said.

In the Black Sea, crude oil tanker rates rallied on Wednesday on expectations that delays in the Turkish Straits will rise as growing traffic is set to pass through the vital waterways in daylight hours, shipping sources said .

At least three Russian Urals crude cargoes are booked for U.S. markets in October in a relatively rare cross-Atlantic arbitrage operation, traders said this week.

`High-sulphur fuel oil cracks eased a bit on Wednesday but still traded stronger than minus $10 per barrel -- close to their best levels since early August and a big improvement from minus $18 in mid-September.

Gasoil cracks eased to trade at around plus $13.5 per barrel for the first time since mid-September.

In the Platts window on Wednesday, Shell offered a 80,000-tonne Urals cargo from the Mediterranean for Oct 15-19 delivery at BFOE minus 50 cents but could not find bidders as traders said it was too strong and assessed the grade unchanged from Tuesday at BFOE minus 90 cents.

In Azeri Light, the was also no activity as traders are awaiting November loading programmes with some players saying they could come short of 18 million barrels, which would be a multi-months low.

However, improving supplies of other light grades could pressure Azeri Light. A restart at the Buzzard oilfield in late September after a brief outage has helped improve supplies from the North Sea, traders said.

In Libya, Italian oil major Eni said it fears its largest oilfield, the 130,000-bpd Elephant, may be in ruins, which could dash hopes of a speedy return of Libyan supplies to global markets after months of war.

(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin, Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Keiron Henderson)