LONDON, Oct 7 Russian Urals crude strengthened on Friday, and Azeri Light was expected to be supported by a short November loading programme.

Trading sources said on Friday that Azeri light crude oil exports from the Turkish port of Ceyhan will fall to multi-months low in November because of maintenance work at BP-operated platforms.

According to a preliminary loading schedule, shipments will fall to 17.35 million barrels from 19.85 million in October and as high as 27 million in October 2010.

"People had feared a much bigger decline to below 15 million, so it is not that bad," one trader said.

But another trader said that expectations of another short programme for Azeri in December combined with continued problems in the North Sea should give light, sweet grades a boost.

"The backwardated market has killed all storage plays. In such an environment, when you face a lack of storaged oil but refining margins are decent, a lot of refiners look for very prompt barrels, which creates a bit of panic buying," he said.

He said the trend was one of the reasons behind the strengthening of Urals as the grade began this week on a fairly bearish note, with some bids coming in at BFOE minus $2, but ended the week at a discount of only around $1 to dated BFOE or even stronger.

In the Platts window, Lukoil bid for a cargo in the Baltic for delivery at the end of October at BFOE minus $1 but could not finds sellers. The bid was 25 cents stronger than price indications earlier this week.

Next week, Iran and Iraq should also publish official selling prices, which traders said they expected to change only slightly after a similar move by Saudi Arabia this week.

"A rollover of Iranian and Iraqi OSPs should be neutral for Urals," one trader said.

A fall in Azeri exports will tighten already scarce supplies of light and sweet crude grades to Europe.

A halt of supplies from Libya and production problems in central Asia, Nigeria, Angola, the UK and Norwegian North Sea have come together to reduce supplies, especially of light, low-sulphur crude oil.

BP has said it is suspending production at three platforms at its Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) Caspian oil field for up to 15 days each.

High-sulphur fuel oil cracks eased a bit on Friday but still traded strong at minus $11 per barrel -- a big improvement from minus $18 in mid-September.

Gasoil cracks were steady at around plus $14 per barrel. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jane Baird)