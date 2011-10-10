(Refiles to remove headline typo)

LONDON, Oct 10 Sweet crude in the Mediterranean was mixed on Monday as prompt Libyan and Caspian cargoes were offered, while Saharan Blend was moving to end-November due to healthy demand.

Longer-dated sweet crude cargoes might strengthen due to the fall in Azeri Light exports in November.

Interest in Russian Urals was thin in the public trading window.

LIGHT

* KazManiGas offered CPC Blend for Oct. 20-25 at dated BFOE plus $1 a barrel.

* Maersk Oil offered Saharan Blend for Nov. 29. Price details did not emerge.

* Libya's Agoco has offered about 1 million barrels of crude oil for prompt loading via a tender, trade sources said on Monday.

* The cargo carries Sarir crude for loading late next week from the eastern port of Marsa el Hariga, the sources said.

* The tender will close on Tuesday.

* Benghazi-based Agoco offered Sarir crude for mid-October loading in its previous tender in late September.

*Glencore is planning to lift its first cargo of Libyan crude oil since production resumed there, trade sources said on Monday.

* Glencore's 600,000 barrel tanker, the NS Creation, was due to arrive in Tobruk on October 11 for loading, according to live ship tracking data AIS.

HEAVY CRUDE, IRAN OSP

* The result of Egypt's tender to sell about 300,000 barrels of heavy Qarun crude for late November did not emerge. Some traders said it attracted relatively healthy buying interest as an alternative to Syrian crude.

* The National Iranian Oil Company has kept its November official selling price for Iranian Heavy and Forozan in the Mediterranean, while cutting the price for Iranian Light.

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia will keep the crude oil supply volume to its Asian and European customers in November steady from October, sources said on Monday, ahead of the northern hemisphere winter and as Libyan oil exports edge back to the market.

(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone)