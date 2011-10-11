LONDON, Oct 11 Russian Urals crude extended its
rally on Tuesday returning to near parity with benchmark BFOE as
traders cited strong refining margins and a limited number of
sellers but added the grade could come off from its peaks soon.
"The margins are good, the barrels are leaving the region
(to the United States), there is still a gap (in the Primorsk)
programme so people need barrels," a trader with a major said.
At least three cargoes of Urals crude from the October
programme are expected to sail to the United States. High
sulphur fuel oil cracks hovered near minus $10 per barrel on
Tuesday seen as good for Urals.
Primorsk will undergo an maintenance in the middle of
October, reducing supplies of Urals, but on Tuesday traders said
Russia will further boost shipments from the Polish Baltic port
of Gdansk in October by two more cargoes
The parcels will be shipped by Russia's third-largest crude
producer TNK-BP , and total exports from Gdansk will
rise to almost 700,000 tonnes.
In the Platts window, Litasco sold a 100,000 tonne cargo in
the Baltic to Petroplus at dated BFOE minus 25 cents for Oct
27-31 delivery, some 70 cents stronger than previous price
indications.
"I would not be surprised to see it come off eventually,"
said the trader with a major.
A trader in the Mediterranean said deals for 80,000-tonne
cargoes were discussed at around dated BFOE minus 60 cents or
stronger.
"It comes on the back of very prompt demand as steep
backwardation discourages oil storage. Delays in the Turkish
straights also support," he said.
A modest cut in Iraqi and Iranian official selling prices
might also give some support to Urals which usually faces
pressure from alternative grades.
Iraq set Kirkuk prices for November for Europe at minus
$1.95 to dated BFOE or 50 cents weaker and Basrah Light at minus
$4.10 or $1.10 lower. Iran also cut OSPs for light and heavy
grades for Europe from Sidi Kerir by 40 and 5 cents
respectively.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by William Hardy)