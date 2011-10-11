LONDON, Oct 11 Russian Urals crude extended its rally on Tuesday returning to near parity with benchmark BFOE as traders cited strong refining margins and a limited number of sellers but added the grade could come off from its peaks soon.

"The margins are good, the barrels are leaving the region (to the United States), there is still a gap (in the Primorsk) programme so people need barrels," a trader with a major said.

At least three cargoes of Urals crude from the October programme are expected to sail to the United States. High sulphur fuel oil cracks hovered near minus $10 per barrel on Tuesday seen as good for Urals.

Primorsk will undergo an maintenance in the middle of October, reducing supplies of Urals, but on Tuesday traders said Russia will further boost shipments from the Polish Baltic port of Gdansk in October by two more cargoes

The parcels will be shipped by Russia's third-largest crude producer TNK-BP , and total exports from Gdansk will rise to almost 700,000 tonnes.

In the Platts window, Litasco sold a 100,000 tonne cargo in the Baltic to Petroplus at dated BFOE minus 25 cents for Oct 27-31 delivery, some 70 cents stronger than previous price indications.

"I would not be surprised to see it come off eventually," said the trader with a major.

A trader in the Mediterranean said deals for 80,000-tonne cargoes were discussed at around dated BFOE minus 60 cents or stronger.

"It comes on the back of very prompt demand as steep backwardation discourages oil storage. Delays in the Turkish straights also support," he said.

A modest cut in Iraqi and Iranian official selling prices might also give some support to Urals which usually faces pressure from alternative grades.

Iraq set Kirkuk prices for November for Europe at minus $1.95 to dated BFOE or 50 cents weaker and Basrah Light at minus $4.10 or $1.10 lower. Iran also cut OSPs for light and heavy grades for Europe from Sidi Kerir by 40 and 5 cents respectively. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by William Hardy)