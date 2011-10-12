LONDON, Oct 12 Russian Urals crude was steady on Wednesday with traders saying the rally of the grade would soon come to its end following gains in oil futures.

"Urals' recent rally is the consequence of the previous decline in futures. But the futures are bouncing back now so we will most likely see a correction in Urals," a trader with a major said.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 traded above $110 a barrel after briefly going below $100 last week.

The spike in futures worsened refining margins with gasoil cracks LGO-LCO1=R hovering around $12 a barrel versus $15 last week and high sulphur fuel oil cracks at around minus $11.5 versus minus $9 last week.

In the Platts window, BP bid for a cargo in the Baltic at minus $30, some 5 cents weaker than a deal on Tuesday.

There was no activity in Urals in the Mediterranean market and other grades were also quiet.

In Libya, Italian oil company Eni sent a team of engineers to work on the restart of its Wafa field in western Libya, a source in the interim government said.

The field, close to the Algerian border over 500 km south of Tripoli, can produce close to 40,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil and 25,000 bpd of natural liquid gas. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by James Jukwey)