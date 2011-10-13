LONDON, Oct 13 Russian Urals crude weakened on Thursday as worsening refining margins started taking a toll on valuations of the grade of the world's largest crude producer.

"There might be some further weakness down the road," one trader said.

In the Platts window, Litasco sold a cargo in the Baltic for Oct 26-30 delivery to BP at dated BFOE minus 55 cents, some 30 cents weaker than the last reported deal this week, traders said.

Shell, Lukoil and Glencore were all offering end October or beginning of November cargoes in the Baltic -- suggesting a substantial amount of unsold barrels in the region -- but all withdrew their offers at levels ranging from dated BFOE flat to dated BFOE minus 40 cents.

Russian exports in November could increase on the back of lower export duties which are set to decline by around 5 percent to $392.4-$393.6 per tonne from $411.4 in October.

In other grades, industry sources said Iraqi Kirkuk pipeline was up and running after a short suspension but there was a back log of one cargo.

Maersk had still to sell Saharan Light for Nov. 29 delivery.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 traded below $110 a barrel on Thursday, down over $1 a barrel versus Wednesday.

The decline helped slightly improve refining margins, which have been weakening all week, with gasoil cracks LGO-LCO1=R rising to $13.5 per barrel from $12 a barrel on Wednesday but still below $15 last week.

High sulphur fuel oil cracks weakened further to minus $12.5 a barrel versus minus $9 last week. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by James Jukwey)