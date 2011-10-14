LONDON, Oct 14 Russian sour Urals crude weakened on Thursday and rival Kirkuk was also reported weaker in a rare deal and sweeter grades CPC and Azeri recorded a deeper fall in value.

"Everyone is looking for sour. Sweet is getting weaker," one trader said.

High sulphur fuel oil refining margins held strong this week near minus $10-12 a barrel, increasing the appeal of sour grades, but on Friday they fell to as low as $15 which might translate into weaker demand for Urals next week.

The grade of the world's largest oil producer was also supported this week by delays in the Turkish straits in the Mediterranean and a relatively short programme from Primorsk in the Baltic although supplies are set to be abundant from the Polish port of Gdansk.

In the Platts window, Vitol offered an 80,000-tonne Oct 29-Nov 2 cargo in the Mediterranean at dated BFOE minus 85 cents but found no bidders although it was 20 cents weaker than price indications earlier this week, traders said.

In the Baltic, Glencore sold an Oct 29-Nov 2 cargo to Lukoil at dated BFOE minus 75 cents, also 20 cents weaker.

In a rare Kazakh CPC Blend trade, Kazmunai sold an 85,000-tonne Oct 27-31 cargo to Morgan Stanley at dated BFOE plus 20 cents, some 75 cents weaker than previous price indications.

Iraqi Kirkuk was heard being sold at around dated BFOE minus $1.80, some 15 cents above fresh official selling prices.

Crude futures LCOc1 rallied on Friday on stronger-than-expected U.S. September retail sales and optimism about the EU debt crisis resolution.

Gasoil futures also rose strongly LGOc1 helping maintain gasoil cracks at above $13.5 a barrel, but still below $15 last week.

A decline in gasoil cracks and an expected return of light Libyan crude to the market has been weighing on valuations of Azeri Light in the past week.

One trader said the grade was probably trading close to plus $3.40, which would be some 40 cents weaker than previous price indications. That could not be confirmed with other traders.

An early Russian export schedule for November showed on Friday stable supplies of Urals from Primorsk and Novorossiisk with no maintenance work planned between Nov 1-4.

Traders said rising delays in the Bosphorus due to new regulations could push Russian exporters to try to reallocate exports toward the Baltic.

"The delays could rise to 15-20 days (compared to around 10 now)," one trader said, adding traditionally poor winter weather could aggravate the situation.

In Russia, a strong earthquake struck its Far East near the Chinese border on Friday, shaking buildings hundreds of kilometres (miles) away, briefly halting Russian oil supplies to its Asian neighbour.

Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft said the quake forced a five and a half hour halt to oil shipments to China on the 300,000 barrel-per-day East Siberia-Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline, but added the pipeline itself had not been damaged.

Italy's oil and gas major Eni said it expects to restore up to 95 percent of its oil output in Libya by mid-2012. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by James Jukwey)