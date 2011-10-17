* Demand for prompt strong, refiners avoid stockpiling crude

* Backwardation makes market nervous

* Libyan output slow to return

LONDON, Oct 17 Russian sour Urals crude was steady on Monday with traders predicting increased volatility in the days ahead arising from demand for prompt barrels from refiners reluctant to stockpile crude in the current market structure.

"It is very nervous and very volatile at the moment. Stockpiles are very low in Europe because of backwardation and every time you have news about an outage in Forties or some other grade, people rush to buy Urals," a trader with a major house said.

"So the more stocks fall, the more the structure becomes backwardated, and than makes people even more nervous," he added.

Traders have said the market structure, when prompt prices are at a premium to more distant prices, known as backwardation, could change if Libyan production started returning quickly or if Brent futures prices fell sharply due to economic worries such as Europe's debt crisis.

But Libyan production has so far been slow to return to the market as the restart of some fields has been delayed.

For a timeline on Libyan oil output restart

On Monday, traders said China's Unipec, the oil trading arm of Asia's largest refiner Sinopec Group, has bought two cargoes of Libyan crude oil for late October loading.

In the Platts window, Shell sold a late October-early November Urals cargo in the Baltic to Total at dated BFOE minus 70 cents, little changed from price indications last week, traders said.

Eni offered a 80,000-tonne Urals cargo in the Mediterranean at dated BFOE minus 85 cents, also little changed from last week.

Russia's crude oil export duty is set to decline from Nov. 1 by around 5 percent to $393 per tonne from $411.4 in October due to lower crude prices, finance ministry and Reuters calculations showed on Monday.

Brent futures LCOc1 fell on Monday after Germany's finance minister said an upcoming European Union summit would not produce a definitive solution to the euro zone debt crisis.

As a result high sulphur fuel oil cracks strengthened to minus $11 a barrel, increasing the appeal of sour grades, from minus $15 on Friday. Gasoil cracks also improved to plus $14.75 from $13.5 a barrel on Friday. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Anthony Barker)