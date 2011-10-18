* Shell, Trafigura win TNK-BP annual tender

* Traders say spread between Med-Baltic to narrow

LONDON, Oct 18 Russian sour Urals crude weakened sharply in the Mediterranean and strengthened in the Baltic with traders saying the spread between the two markets should narrow in the days to come.

Shell was also reported winning a big chunk of TNK-BP's annual Urals crude sell tender for a second year running, securing fresh volumes to guarantee a leading role in the market well into 2012.

"TNK-BP has changed the terms of the tender this year and it bodes well for risk takers. So it is not a surprise to see Shell there. And Trafigura returned after taking a break for a few years," one trader said.

Shell and Trafigura won the tender to lift Urals cargoes from the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk. The same companies were awarded the rights to lift 80,000 tonnes in the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk.

Buyers had been asked to bid for one to three monthly 100,000 tonne Urals cargoes from Primorsk and one to three 80,000 and 140,000 tonne cargoes per month from Novorossiisk.

Last year, the main winners were Shell, China Oil, Baltic Oil and Trafigura.

In the Platts window on Tuesday, Eni offered an 80,000 tonne cargo from Novorosiisk for Oct 28-Nov 1 delivery but could not find buyers at BFOE minus $1.45, some 55 cents weaker than price indications on Monday.

"I don't think the market can fall much further given a decline in the flat price and acceptable refining margins," a trader with an independent Russian house said.

In the Baltic, Statoil was heard winning oil firm Surgut's spot tender for an early November cargo from Primorsk at dated BFOE minus 30-40 cents.

"I think these are overly strong levels and most people still see the market at around minus 70-80 cents," the trader said.

Brent crude futures were flat on Tuesday after falling below $110 a barrel as weaker Chinese economic data prompted concern about future demand from the world's second-largest oil consumer and as Moody's warned France of a negative outlook.

In Libya, Repsol was investigating damage caused by fighting, looting and sabotage at its largest Libyan oilfield, El-Sharara, and there was no restart date planned. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by James Jukwey)