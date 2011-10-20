LONDON, Oct 20 Urals crude eased in the Mediterranean on Thursday, and Azeri crude slumped to its lowest since January as traders cited healthy supplies from Russia and poor demand from refiners, even for prompt barrels, due to severe run cuts.

"In a backwardated market you would expect demand for at least prompt barrels to be strong, but in reality we are not seeing this after refiners slashed their runs in the past weeks," said a trader in the Mediterranean.

Russia also issued on Thursday new loading dates for November that showed regular, healthy supplies for both the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk and the Baltic Sea's Primorsk for the first 10 days of the month. It also showed one cargo with Urals loading at the Polish port of Gdansk on Nov. 10.

"I understand the programme will be quite abundant in November as domestic prices in Russia are low and a cut in export duties will encourage exports. The fact that Gdansk appeared on the programme so early is an indication of this," said a trader with a major.

In the Platts window, Shell was offering a Nov. 6-10 Urals cargo in the Baltic at dated BFOE minus 75 cents, little changed from offers earlier this week, but found no buyers, traders said.

In the Mediterranean, Vitol sold a 80,000 tonne cross-month cargo to Saras at BFOE minus $1.60, some 55 cents weaker than price indications earlier this week.

BP sold a cargo of Azeri Light to Total for Nov. 10-14 delivery from Ceyhan at BFOE plus $3, its lowest since January. The light, diesel-rich grade spiked from February, when a war in Libya disrupted supplies of competing grades.

One trader in Azeri said he understood that the Baku-Ceyhan pipeline system had stockpiled too much crude ahead of planned maintenance and as a result had lost its usual flexibility.

Oil firms will not be able to adjust loading dates in line with demand in the next couple of months, which will often pose problems with very prompt cargoes, he said.

"If the BP cargo could have been adjusted to the end of November, it could have been priced at plus $3.70," he said.

BP said on Thursday it had closed its East Azeri oil platform for planned maintenance.

In Russia, investment group Summa Capital said on Thursday it would invest $1 billion in building a new oil terminal at the port of Rotterdam together with a branch of oil trading giant Vitol, VTTI.

Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft said it was rolling back plans to significantly boost oil exports via its new Baltic pipeline, suggesting current transit country Belarus can continue collecting fees.

Russia's No.2 crude producer LUKOIL said it was in talks to sell its loss-making Odessa refinery in Ukraine. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by Jane Baird)