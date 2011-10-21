LONDON, Oct 21 Urals crude strengthened in the Mediterranean on Friday but traders said expectations of a full November loading schedule from the world's top oil producer were pointing to bearish sentiment next week.

"The programme is key next week. If we have Gdansk for a second month again and full Primorsk, then it will be perceived as bearish. Margins in the Med are suffering. It looks like the market is being dictated by the buyers," a trader with a major European firm said.

In the Platts window, Lukoil bid for a 80,000-tonne, Nov 9-13 cargo in the Mediterranean at dated BFOE minus $1, but could not find sellers although the bid came in at 55 cents stronger than on Thursday, traders said.

In tender news, oil firm Surgut tendered to sell two cargoes from Primorsk for Nov 5-6 and 8-9 delivery.

Libya's National Oil Corp. (NOC) has sold Sirtica crude via tender, traders said on Friday, making it the third of the country's crude oil grade to be available to the market.

Traders said 600,000 barrels of the light crude for November loading has been sold to a U.S. oil company, which could not be reached to confirm the deal.

Price details were not available. The loading port is Marsa al Brega in eastern Libya. Prior to the sales of this Sirtica cargo, only Sarir and Mellitah crude and condensate were exported from Libya. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by Jane Baird)