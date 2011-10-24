LONDON, Oct 24 Urals crude was assessed steady
on Monday with activity dampened by uncertainty over November
export volumes from the world's largest oil producer as well as
a rise in Brent futures.
Traders said oil firm Surgut has awarded its cargoes from
Primorsk for Nov 5-6 and Nov 8-9 delivery to Total and Repsol
but opinions differed about pricing levels.
A trader with an oil major said he heard cargoes had been
sold at BFOE minus $1.1-$1.2, which would be slightly weaker
than levels seen last week.
But a trader with another major said he understood the
cargoes were sold a levels stronger than BFOE minus $1
reflecting demand for prompt barrels in dates when most other
cargoes have been already placed.
"I don't rule out a weaker market for other dates in
November but those dates seemed in good demand," he said.
In the Platts window, Lukoil offered a Nov 6-10 cargo in the
Baltic at minus 65 cents, which traders said was too strong.
Lukoil also bid for a Nov 9-13, 80,000-tonne cargo in the
Mediterranean at minus $1.10, which traders said was too weak.
Russia is due to publish loading programmes for November at
the end of this week and traders have said a decline in export
duties could encourage an increase in exports.
They also said the fact that Russia is finishing loading
crude in its new pipeline to the Baltic port of Ust Luga may
help increase exports and put differentials under pressure.
In Libya news, Zuetina and Sirtica crude have been heard
sold at tenders for early November delivery with both cargoes
being picked up by ConocoPhillips.
Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) issued tenders at the
weekend to offer two cargoes of crude, adding another stream to
oil available from the war-torn country, trade sources said on
Monday.
NOC was offering 600,000 barrels of Amna and the same volume
of Mellitah for mid-November loading, the sources said.
U.S. CLc1 and Brent crude oil futures LCOc1 rallied on
Monday, lifted by stronger Chinese manufacturing data and
optimism that European leaders were at the threshold of setting
plans to resolve the euro zone debt crisis.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Editing by Alison Birrane)