LONDON, Oct 24 Urals crude was assessed steady on Monday with activity dampened by uncertainty over November export volumes from the world's largest oil producer as well as a rise in Brent futures.

Traders said oil firm Surgut has awarded its cargoes from Primorsk for Nov 5-6 and Nov 8-9 delivery to Total and Repsol but opinions differed about pricing levels.

A trader with an oil major said he heard cargoes had been sold at BFOE minus $1.1-$1.2, which would be slightly weaker than levels seen last week.

But a trader with another major said he understood the cargoes were sold a levels stronger than BFOE minus $1 reflecting demand for prompt barrels in dates when most other cargoes have been already placed.

"I don't rule out a weaker market for other dates in November but those dates seemed in good demand," he said.

In the Platts window, Lukoil offered a Nov 6-10 cargo in the Baltic at minus 65 cents, which traders said was too strong.

Lukoil also bid for a Nov 9-13, 80,000-tonne cargo in the Mediterranean at minus $1.10, which traders said was too weak.

Russia is due to publish loading programmes for November at the end of this week and traders have said a decline in export duties could encourage an increase in exports.

They also said the fact that Russia is finishing loading crude in its new pipeline to the Baltic port of Ust Luga may help increase exports and put differentials under pressure.

In Libya news, Zuetina and Sirtica crude have been heard sold at tenders for early November delivery with both cargoes being picked up by ConocoPhillips.

Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) issued tenders at the weekend to offer two cargoes of crude, adding another stream to oil available from the war-torn country, trade sources said on Monday.

NOC was offering 600,000 barrels of Amna and the same volume of Mellitah for mid-November loading, the sources said.

U.S. CLc1 and Brent crude oil futures LCOc1 rallied on Monday, lifted by stronger Chinese manufacturing data and optimism that European leaders were at the threshold of setting plans to resolve the euro zone debt crisis. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Editing by Alison Birrane)