LONDON, Oct 25 Trade in Urals crude froze on Tuesday as traders said activity was depressed by expectations Russia may approve a fairly large export schedule for November.

Although the world's largest oil producer has so far published loading dates only for the first 10 days of November, the market is expecting loadings in the last 20 days to be equally plentiful after a few months of relatively short schedules.

That might put Urals under renewed pressure after the grade held quite strongly against the benchmark BFOE grade in the past week, fluctuating around a discount of $1 per barrel.

Traders said the Polish port of Gdansk, which usually loads crude only when Russia needs to send extra barrels for export, is already scheduled to load one cargo in November.

The main Baltic port of Primorsk may see healthy exports of over 6 million tonnes and Novorossiisk on the Black Sea could get 3.0-3.5 million tonnes, depending on the assessment of the shipping situation in the Bosphorus.

Trade for domestic Russian volumes has begun this week with buyers paying a significant discount to shipments abroad, which usually signals large exports in the following month.

In Brent and WTI futures, the market experienced wild swings on Tuesday and a sharp narrowing of the Brent premium to U.S. crude but traders said Urals' arbitrage from Europe to the United States was still shut.

In Libya, oil output has risen to 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) boosted by fresh flows from Spain's El Sharara field, the interim oil and finance minister said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Editing by Anthony Barker)