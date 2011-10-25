LONDON, Oct 25 Trade in Urals crude froze on
Tuesday as traders said activity was depressed by expectations
Russia may approve a fairly large export schedule for November.
Although the world's largest oil producer has so far
published loading dates only for the first 10 days of November,
the market is expecting loadings in the last 20 days to be
equally plentiful after a few months of relatively short
schedules.
That might put Urals under renewed pressure after the grade
held quite strongly against the benchmark BFOE grade in the past
week, fluctuating around a discount of $1 per barrel.
Traders said the Polish port of Gdansk, which usually loads
crude only when Russia needs to send extra barrels for export,
is already scheduled to load one cargo in November.
The main Baltic port of Primorsk may see healthy exports of
over 6 million tonnes and Novorossiisk on the Black Sea could
get 3.0-3.5 million tonnes, depending on the assessment of the
shipping situation in the Bosphorus.
Trade for domestic Russian volumes has begun this week with
buyers paying a significant discount to shipments abroad, which
usually signals large exports in the following month.
In Brent and WTI futures, the market experienced wild swings
on Tuesday and a sharp narrowing of the Brent premium to U.S.
crude but traders said Urals' arbitrage from Europe to the
United States was still shut.
In Libya, oil output has risen to 500,000 barrels per day
(bpd) boosted by fresh flows from Spain's El Sharara field, the
interim oil and finance minister said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Editing by Anthony Barker)