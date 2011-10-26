* Baltic to see ample supplies of Russian oil

* Libya tenders to sell more cargoes

LONDON, Oct 26 Russian Urals crude strengthened in the Mediterranean on Wednesday after the world's largest oil producer revealed a short loading programme from its Black Sea ports for November and was predicted to weaken in the Baltic due to ample supplies.

The schedule showed exports from Primorsk on the Baltic will rise to 6.3 million tonnes versus a plan for October of 5.6 million, while exports from the Polish port of Gdansk will amount to 385,000 tonnes versus expected loading of some 700,000 tonnes in October.

Russia will also load 3.01 million tonnes from Novorossiisk on the Black Sea, down from 3.74 million in October.

Traders said the schedule was bullish for the Mediterranean as it came at a time when shippers are already struggling with new regulations in Turkey which have worsened delays with cargo passage in the Bosphorus.

Novorossiisk will load no cargoes until Nov. 3 in a change of an initial plan, which had foreseen Rosneft loading two cargoes and TNK-BP one cargo.

"I think October cargoes will fill it (the gap) because of weather delays. It makes the maintenance less relevant in a way," one trader said.

The port will again load no cargoes from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17.

In the Platts window, Arcadia was bidding for a Nov 11-15 80,000-tonne cargo in the Mediterranean at minus 75 cents to dated BFOE, some 20 cents stronger than the latest price indications, but could not find sellers, traders said.

By contrast, Primorsk will load between two and three cargoes every day in November, a level not seen in recent months while the port was undergoing maintenance work.

In the Platts window, Shell offered a Nov 11-15 cargo in the Baltic at minus 40 cents but could not find buyers as the levels were thought to be overly strong.

Gdansk's loadings will concentrate around Nov. 10-25, while Tuapse on the Black Sea will load 360,000 tonnes of Siberian Light grade, down from 390,000 tonnes in October.

The schedule showed no Siberian Light cargoes loading from Novorossiisk next month in contrast with previous months.

Siberian Light was assessed at around plus $1 to dated BFOE and Azeri was believed to be trading in a wide range above plus $3 depending on loading dates.

In Libya news, National Oil Corp has tendered to sell Zueitina, Al-Jurf, and Melittah condensate at a tender to close in a day or two, traders said.

"There is still a lot of uncertainty around quality, dates and terms," one trader said.

JBC energy wrote on Wednesday that a 214,000 barrels per day refinery in Turkey's Aliaga, due to built by Azeri Socar and Turcas Enerji, will have a significant impact on the regional market when it begins operations in 2015.

"Turkey is one of the few OECD countries showing oil demand growth potential in the next decade. From 2011 to 2016, we forecast Turkish oil demand to grow annually by 2.3 - 4.3 percent, with gas oil/diesel and naphtha demand being the largest growth drivers.

"The STAR project is also expected to ease the country's dependence on product imports, particularly naphtha and to some extent diesel," analysts from JBC wrote. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Keiron Henderson)