* Baltic to see ample supplies of Russian oil

* Libya tenders to sell more cargoes

LONDON, Oct 26 Russian Urals crude extended its rally in the Mediterranean for a second day running on Thursday as refiners struggled to get relatively prompt mid-November barrels amid a short Russian export schedule.

The schedule, published earlier this week, showed a short loading programme from Russia's Black Sea ports for November and ample supplies from the Baltic.

On Thursday, in the Platts window, Arcadia continued to bid unsuccessfully for a 80,000-tonne mid-November cargo at BFOE minus 55 cents, some 20 cents stronger than on Wednesday.

OMV was bidding for a larger, 140,000-tonne Nov. 8-12 cargo at BFOE minus 90 cents, some 40 cents stronger than previous price indications.

The bids narrowed the spread between smaller and larger cargoes to 35 cents from 55 cents earlier this week, but traders said they assessed the spread at around 45 cents because smaller cargoes should trade stronger than Arcadia's bids on Thursday.

"There is practically no Aframax (80,000-tonne) tankers in the market. I would not be surprised if prices for Aframax reached parity with BFOE," one trader with a major house said.

"In the Baltic, supplies are abundant. So prices should be around (minus) one dollar, maybe a bit stronger," he added.

In tender news, oil firm Surgut will sell three cargoes from Primorsk on the Baltic, loading in the second half of November.

In Russia's domestic market, prices on domestic crude for November delivery in Western Siberia have risen to 11,000-11,350 roubles per tonne ($358.22 - $369.62) from around 10,250-10,600 roubles in October.

November delivery prices were more than 1,000 roubles lower than Urals export netbacks on expectations of a crude surplus due to maintenance work at refineries.

An increase in volumes offered by Russia's third-largest crude producer TNK-BP , half owned by BP , also dampened prices due to limitations on exports via Kazakhstan, Russia's partner in a customs union. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by)