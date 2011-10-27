* Baltic to see ample supplies of Russian oil
* Libya tenders to sell more cargoes
LONDON, Oct 26 Russian Urals crude extended its
rally in the Mediterranean for a second day running on Thursday
as refiners struggled to get relatively prompt mid-November
barrels amid a short Russian export schedule.
The schedule, published earlier this week, showed a short
loading programme from Russia's Black Sea ports for November and
ample supplies from the Baltic.
On Thursday, in the Platts window, Arcadia continued to bid
unsuccessfully for a 80,000-tonne mid-November cargo at BFOE
minus 55 cents, some 20 cents stronger than on Wednesday.
OMV was bidding for a larger, 140,000-tonne Nov.
8-12 cargo at BFOE minus 90 cents, some 40 cents stronger than
previous price indications.
The bids narrowed the spread between smaller and larger
cargoes to 35 cents from 55 cents earlier this week, but traders
said they assessed the spread at around 45 cents because smaller
cargoes should trade stronger than Arcadia's bids on Thursday.
"There is practically no Aframax (80,000-tonne) tankers in
the market. I would not be surprised if prices for Aframax
reached parity with BFOE," one trader with a major house said.
"In the Baltic, supplies are abundant. So prices should be
around (minus) one dollar, maybe a bit stronger," he added.
In tender news, oil firm Surgut will sell three cargoes from
Primorsk on the Baltic, loading in the second half of November.
In Russia's domestic market, prices on domestic crude for
November delivery in Western Siberia have risen to 11,000-11,350
roubles per tonne ($358.22 - $369.62) from around 10,250-10,600
roubles in October.
November delivery prices were more than 1,000 roubles lower
than Urals export netbacks on expectations of a crude surplus
due to maintenance work at refineries.
An increase in volumes offered by Russia's third-largest
crude producer TNK-BP , half owned by BP , also
dampened prices due to limitations on exports via Kazakhstan,
Russia's partner in a customs union.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by)