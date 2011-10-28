* Urals rallies in Med, could yet rise in Baltic
* Saharan levels slips, Libya tenders more
* Russian refiners cutting processing
LONDON, Oct 28 Russian Urals crude rallied for a
third straight day in the Mediterranean on Friday to reach
parity with benchmark BFOE and traders said the rally might have
been overdone as Russian supplies from the region were not that
short.
"I don't think the market will continue going through the
roof next week. I certainly don't feel very bullish about the
Med as, at prices flat versus BFOE, the upside is limited," said
one trader with a major house.
"I would say there is more upside in the Baltic if prices
stay at around minus 80 (cents to dated BFOE). If Urals in the
Baltic strengthens too -- to minus 30-40 cents -- then again the
upside will be limited," he said.
In the Platts window, Lukoil unsuccessfully bid for a
80,000-tonne cargo in the Mediterranean for Nov. 12-16 delivery
at flat to dated BFOE, some 30-40 cents stronger than price
indications on Thursday, traders said.
BP bid for Urals in the Baltic at minus $1.30 to BFOE, but
could not find sellers as traders said the levels were too weak.
BP also offered Saharan Blend at BFOE plus $1.45, some 50 cents
weaker than previous price indications.
LIBYA, AZERI
In Azeri Light news, Poland's PKN Orlen said it had agreed
with Azeri firm Socar about supplies of the grade for its Czech
refinery Unipetrol. Volumes have not been disclosed but Socar
has previously said they could amount to 2 million tonnes per
year.
In Libya tender news, National Oil Corp has been heard
awarding a tender of Zueitina crude at strong number, probably
at a premium to dated BFOE. The buyer could not be confirmed.
Another trader said that he has heard Libyan grades such as
Amna, Melittah, Al Jurf, Zueitina, and Abu Attiffel have been
offered for November loading via tenders so far. "It seems there
is a tender every day," he said
ROSNEFT GERMAN OPERATIONS GROW
Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft, which published its
quarterly results on Friday, said it had supplied 1.08 million
tonnes (7.93 million barrels) of own crude to Germany's Ruhr Oel
refineries since acquring a stake in them in May 2011.
It also said it had bought 3.37 million tonnes (24.66
million barrels) of crude on the international market for $2.8
billion to supply Ruhr Oel through its trading office in Geneva.
Rosneft acquired 50 percent in Ruhr Oel with the remaining
50 percent held by BP.
The joint venture has stakes in four refineries in Germany:
Gelsenkirchen with 100 percent, MiRO with 24 percent, Bayernoil
with 25 percent and PCK Schwedt with 37.5 percent. Ruhr Oel has
primary refining capacity of 23.2 million tonnes per year or 22
percent of Germany's overall capacity.
RUSSIAN REFINING SUFFERS
JBC Energy consultancy wrote in a note on Friday that it
expects Russian exports to rise further in the months to come as
domestic Russian refiners reduce crude processing.
"Some point to refinery maintenance to explain this, but we
forecast that only 230,000 barrels per day of Russian capacity
will be offline in November, the lowest level since July".
"The main reason for weaker crude demand is likely the fact
that oil product exports, particularly of fuel oil, have become
much less attractive since Oct. 1, pressuring refinery
throughput".
"The new Russian export scheme is seen massively reducing
refining economics, slashing refining margins by $5-6 per
barrel," JBC wrote.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Anthony Barker)