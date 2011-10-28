* Urals rallies in Med, could yet rise in Baltic

* Saharan levels slips, Libya tenders more

* Russian refiners cutting processing

LONDON, Oct 28 Russian Urals crude rallied for a third straight day in the Mediterranean on Friday to reach parity with benchmark BFOE and traders said the rally might have been overdone as Russian supplies from the region were not that short.

"I don't think the market will continue going through the roof next week. I certainly don't feel very bullish about the Med as, at prices flat versus BFOE, the upside is limited," said one trader with a major house.

"I would say there is more upside in the Baltic if prices stay at around minus 80 (cents to dated BFOE). If Urals in the Baltic strengthens too -- to minus 30-40 cents -- then again the upside will be limited," he said.

In the Platts window, Lukoil unsuccessfully bid for a 80,000-tonne cargo in the Mediterranean for Nov. 12-16 delivery at flat to dated BFOE, some 30-40 cents stronger than price indications on Thursday, traders said.

BP bid for Urals in the Baltic at minus $1.30 to BFOE, but could not find sellers as traders said the levels were too weak. BP also offered Saharan Blend at BFOE plus $1.45, some 50 cents weaker than previous price indications.

LIBYA, AZERI

In Azeri Light news, Poland's PKN Orlen said it had agreed with Azeri firm Socar about supplies of the grade for its Czech refinery Unipetrol. Volumes have not been disclosed but Socar has previously said they could amount to 2 million tonnes per year.

In Libya tender news, National Oil Corp has been heard awarding a tender of Zueitina crude at strong number, probably at a premium to dated BFOE. The buyer could not be confirmed.

Another trader said that he has heard Libyan grades such as Amna, Melittah, Al Jurf, Zueitina, and Abu Attiffel have been offered for November loading via tenders so far. "It seems there is a tender every day," he said

ROSNEFT GERMAN OPERATIONS GROW

Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft, which published its quarterly results on Friday, said it had supplied 1.08 million tonnes (7.93 million barrels) of own crude to Germany's Ruhr Oel refineries since acquring a stake in them in May 2011.

It also said it had bought 3.37 million tonnes (24.66 million barrels) of crude on the international market for $2.8 billion to supply Ruhr Oel through its trading office in Geneva.

Rosneft acquired 50 percent in Ruhr Oel with the remaining 50 percent held by BP.

The joint venture has stakes in four refineries in Germany: Gelsenkirchen with 100 percent, MiRO with 24 percent, Bayernoil with 25 percent and PCK Schwedt with 37.5 percent. Ruhr Oel has primary refining capacity of 23.2 million tonnes per year or 22 percent of Germany's overall capacity.

RUSSIAN REFINING SUFFERS

JBC Energy consultancy wrote in a note on Friday that it expects Russian exports to rise further in the months to come as domestic Russian refiners reduce crude processing.

"Some point to refinery maintenance to explain this, but we forecast that only 230,000 barrels per day of Russian capacity will be offline in November, the lowest level since July".

"The main reason for weaker crude demand is likely the fact that oil product exports, particularly of fuel oil, have become much less attractive since Oct. 1, pressuring refinery throughput".

"The new Russian export scheme is seen massively reducing refining economics, slashing refining margins by $5-6 per barrel," JBC wrote. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Anthony Barker)