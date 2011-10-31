* Urals rally in Med extends into Baltic
* Alternative to Urals expensive and scarce
* Libya tenders more, light grades under pressure
LONDON, Oct 31 Russian Urals crude extended its
rally into a second week on Monday as tight supplies in the
Mediterranean started to have a bullish impact on differentials
in the Baltic despite healthy supply levels.
Traders said Statoil and Russian trader Talmay were heard
winning November cargoes in the Baltic from Russian producer
Surgut at levels around dated BFOE minus 50 cents, which would
be 40 cents stronger than price indications last week.
Primorsk is poised to see healthy supplies of Russian crude
in November but a rally in differentials in the Mediterranean on
the back of a tight schedule and delays in the Bosphorus has
translated into higher values for Urals in the Baltic too.
In the Mediterranean, traders said Suezmax tankers were
heard changing hands at BFOE minus 20 cents, which would be 20
cents stronger than last week.
In the only activity in Urals in the public Platts window,
Vitol, the biggest player in Suezmax cargoes, was offering a
smaller Aframax cargo in the Mediterranean for mid-November
delivery at BFOE plus 50 cents, which traders said was too
strong to generate interest from buyers.
"The shortage of Urals is all the more striking as Persian
and Saudi alternatives are becoming more pricey as a result of a
less favourable ICE BWAVE discount to Dated Brent," JBC Energy
consultancy wrote in a note on Monday.
ICE BWAVE was last seen at its first premium over Dated
Brent since mid-August as the return of Forties has calmed the
North Sea spot market, JBC said.
"Iraqi barrels do not present much of an alternative either
as they have become less reliable in recent months with SOMO
figures putting September exports of Kirkuk crude at a
comparatively meagre 335,000 barrels per day - the lowest
monthly figure since November 2010."
ROSNEFT TENDER
In Urals tender news, Rosneft tendered to sell seven cargoes
from Primorsk starting from mid-November and the levels would be
key to determining the grade's pricing levels for the rest of
the week, traders said.
In other grades, BP continued to offer unsuccessfully
Saharan Blend at BFOE plus $1.10, some 25 cents weaker than on
Friday but could find no buyers possibly due to increased
activity in Libyan light grades.
Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) has issued tenders to
offer crude and condensate, including a very prompt cargo,
traders said on Monday.
They said Mellitah condensate for Nov. 1-5 loading, Sarir
for Nov. 11-14 and Zuetina for Nov. 20-23 had been offered. Each
cargo is of about 600,000 barrels, the traders added.
Libya's crude oil exports will jump to almost 350,000
barrels per day in November, more than double the volume sold
the previous month, sources at the NOC told Reuters on Sunday.
The NOC plans to sell a total of up to 14 cargoes of oil
from several fields. A further two cargoes were expected to be
offered by Benghazi-based subsidiary Agoco, bringing the total
to 16, the sources said.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; and Gleb Gorodyankin; editing
by James Jukwey)