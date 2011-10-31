* Urals rally in Med extends into Baltic

* Alternative to Urals expensive and scarce

* Libya tenders more, light grades under pressure

LONDON, Oct 31 Russian Urals crude extended its rally into a second week on Monday as tight supplies in the Mediterranean started to have a bullish impact on differentials in the Baltic despite healthy supply levels.

Traders said Statoil and Russian trader Talmay were heard winning November cargoes in the Baltic from Russian producer Surgut at levels around dated BFOE minus 50 cents, which would be 40 cents stronger than price indications last week.

Primorsk is poised to see healthy supplies of Russian crude in November but a rally in differentials in the Mediterranean on the back of a tight schedule and delays in the Bosphorus has translated into higher values for Urals in the Baltic too.

In the Mediterranean, traders said Suezmax tankers were heard changing hands at BFOE minus 20 cents, which would be 20 cents stronger than last week.

In the only activity in Urals in the public Platts window, Vitol, the biggest player in Suezmax cargoes, was offering a smaller Aframax cargo in the Mediterranean for mid-November delivery at BFOE plus 50 cents, which traders said was too strong to generate interest from buyers.

"The shortage of Urals is all the more striking as Persian and Saudi alternatives are becoming more pricey as a result of a less favourable ICE BWAVE discount to Dated Brent," JBC Energy consultancy wrote in a note on Monday.

ICE BWAVE was last seen at its first premium over Dated Brent since mid-August as the return of Forties has calmed the North Sea spot market, JBC said.

"Iraqi barrels do not present much of an alternative either as they have become less reliable in recent months with SOMO figures putting September exports of Kirkuk crude at a comparatively meagre 335,000 barrels per day - the lowest monthly figure since November 2010."

ROSNEFT TENDER

In Urals tender news, Rosneft tendered to sell seven cargoes from Primorsk starting from mid-November and the levels would be key to determining the grade's pricing levels for the rest of the week, traders said.

In other grades, BP continued to offer unsuccessfully Saharan Blend at BFOE plus $1.10, some 25 cents weaker than on Friday but could find no buyers possibly due to increased activity in Libyan light grades.

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) has issued tenders to offer crude and condensate, including a very prompt cargo, traders said on Monday.

They said Mellitah condensate for Nov. 1-5 loading, Sarir for Nov. 11-14 and Zuetina for Nov. 20-23 had been offered. Each cargo is of about 600,000 barrels, the traders added.

Libya's crude oil exports will jump to almost 350,000 barrels per day in November, more than double the volume sold the previous month, sources at the NOC told Reuters on Sunday.

The NOC plans to sell a total of up to 14 cargoes of oil from several fields. A further two cargoes were expected to be offered by Benghazi-based subsidiary Agoco, bringing the total to 16, the sources said. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; and Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by James Jukwey)