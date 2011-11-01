LONDON, Nov 1 Russian Urals crude strengthened in the Baltic on Tuesday with traders saying the rally would likely be capped in the coming days by healthy supply volumes from the world's top oil producer.

Russia also officially confirmed it would launch a new major port in the Baltic, Ust Luga, which will load its first tanker with crude from the country's top oil producer Rosneft at the end of November.

"In general, I hear it will be one cargo in November, two-three in December and up from there for next year," one trader said.

The development is a significant move for Russia which 10 years ago was shipping most of its crude abroad through the Black Sea ports.

Today, the lion's share of its exports flows to the Baltic and the Pacific and the new port of Ust Luga will only further help shrink the share of flows to the Mediterranean, which are often crippled by poor weather and Turkish straits regulations.

In the final export schedule for November Russia also confirmed preliminary export plans with Primorsk slated to load 6.3 million tonnes, Novorossiisk -- 3.01 million, Tuapse -- 0.36 million of Siberian Light and Gdansk -- 0.385 million.

In the Platts window, Petraco was bidding for Urals in the Baltic for Nov 11-15 delivery at BFOE minus 25 cents, some 25 cents stronger than price indications on Monday but it could not find sellers.

One trader said he believed prices have strengthened due to a shortage of volumes in mid-November after Rosneft awarded seven cargoes at a tender around the same days -- four to BP, two to Gunvor and one to Total.

Prices were pegged weaker -- at around dated BFOE minus 60-80 cents.

In more tender news, Surgut was heard calling a spot tender for two cargoes from Primorsk loading Nov 22-23 and 25-26, and a 80,000-tonne cargo from Novorossiisk for Nov 29-30 delivery.

Libya's oil production has risen to 567,000 barrels per day, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) chairman Nouri Berrouin told Reuters on Tuesday. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; and Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by Keiron Henderson)