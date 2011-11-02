LONDON, Nov 2 Differentials on Russian Urals were unchanged in thin trading on Wednesday, while some traders saw some upside due to a relatively tight loading schedule in the Mediterranean and poor weather conditions in the Bosporus strait.

URALS

* In the public trading window, Petraco bid for 100,000 tonnes for Nov. 12-16 at dated BFOE minus 25 cents a barrel in Northwest Europe.

* In the Mediterranean, the spread between 80,000-tonne and 140,000-tonne cargoes were at 20/30 cents per barrel.

SWEET

* Azeri Light strengthened slightly due to tight supply, with sellers' assessment around dated BFOE plus $4 a barrel cif. The December programme will be released next week.

* Algeria's Saharan Blend was assessed around dated BFOE plus $1 a barrel.

LIBYA

* Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) has re-offered a cargo of Melittah for prompt loading via a tender, traders said on Wednesday.

* The cargo is a mix of crude and condensate and the loading date is November 5-10, they said.

* NOC and its Benghazi based unit Agoco are expected to offer about 16 cargoes of oil in November. On Tuesday, NOC's chairman Nouri Berrouin said Libya's oil production had risen to 567,000 barrels per day (bpd).

SAUDI OSP

* Saudi Arabia raised its December official selling price of Arab Light crude to Northwest Europe and the Mediterranean compared with November, while cutting the price for Asia.

* The Arab Light OSP to Northwest Europe was set at ICE BWAVE minus $1.25 a barrel and at the benchmark plus 85 cents to the Mediterranean. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by James Jukwey)