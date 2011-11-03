LONDON, Nov 3 Urals crude was steady on Thursday with traders saying the strength of the sour grade was showing little signs of easing even if the spread with the sweet grades has narrowed dramatically in recent weeks.

"I don't think this strength can last long. We will either see a jump in values in sweet grades or Urals has to come down," said a trader with a Western major.

The spread between Urals and Azeri Light has narrowed to around $3.5 a barrel from as high as $7 only a couple of months ago although Libyan production volumes are still slow to return to the market.

A trader with another major said the fact that Petraco was unsuccessfully bidding in the Platts window for a mid-November cargo in the Baltic for a few days and could not find sellers pointed to a very strong market.

"In the next few days the Urals market will be preoccupied by calculating what has been already sold to end-users and what could still be found in the hands of traders," he said.

In the Platts window, Petraco bid for Urals in the Baltic for Nov 13-17 delivery at dated BFOE minus 30 cents but found no sellers, traders said.

"I think it could have bought the cargo if it bid at around flat (to dated BFOE)," one trader said.

He said oil firms Surgut was heard awarding two cargoes in the Baltic at a tender to Repsol at around flat to BFOE, while another trader said it was sold at around BFOE minus 20 cents.

In the south, Surgut was heard having awarded a cargo to Lukoil but prices could not be established because it was sold for delivery to Lukoil's Black Sea's Bulgarian refinery rather than the Mediterranean market.

In sweet grades, Conoco was believed to have bought a cargo of Libya's Zueitina crude via a tender. No price levels could be established.

Exxon was also seen booking a cargo to lift Libyan oil which one trader said was Sarir crude.

Azeri was assessed at around BFOE plus $3.5-$4.0 in a very quiet market with programmes expected to be released next week.

Syria's state-owned oil firm Sytrol has cancelled a tender to sell fuels, traders said on Thursday, in a sign that oil firms are becoming more wary after western governments imposed sanctions due to a bloody military crackdown. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Jonathan Saul and Ikuko Kurahone; editing by James Jukwey)