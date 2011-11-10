* Many traders doubt strength in Baltic will last long

* Iran raises prices only slightly despite Urals rally

* Saras books two Lybian cargoes

LONDON, Nov 10 Russian Urals crude rallied above benchmark Brent in the Baltic on Thursday catching up with the same levels reached at the end of October in the Mediterranean although many traders disputed it was sustainable in a relatively well supplied market.

Petraco bid for a Nov 21-25 cargo of Urals in the Baltic at dated Brent plus 15 cents, up 35 cents from Wednesday, while in the Mediterranean Lukoil bid for later November-early December 80,000-tonne Urals cargo at plus 5 cents, slightly below price indications earlier this week. Both failed to find sellers, traders said.

"If I had a cargo of Urals in the north for those dates, I would have definitely sold it at plus 15," said a trader with a European major.

"At the end of the day, we have 71 cargoes of Urals in the Baltic this month. When did we last see it (such a large programme)? You have a correction in margins this week after the flat price rose. Up until today I was seeing the market as balanced or even a bit long," he added.

Another trader with a major house said he also doubted the market was so strong in the Baltic and attributed the strength to a lack of cargoes during the days of Petraco bid.

"There are more arguments for Urals to be strong in the south where the programme is a bit short and Iraqi barrels are short too," one trader said.

Possibly encouraging bigger Russian exports in November will be a rise in crude oil export duty from December by about 2.9-3.7 percent to $404.5-$407.6 per tonne from $393 in November.

Iran announced official selling prices for buyers on Thursday with prices from Sidi Kerir for Iranian Heavy strengthening only by 15 cents to minus $2.05 despite a rally in Urals over the past month and Iranian Light also strengthening by 15 cents to minus 35 cents BWAVE.

Libyan acting prime minister Ali Tarhouni said on Thursday oil output will easily exceed 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) by the end of this year and will be back to pre-conflict levels of 1.6 million bpd by about June 2012.

The West's energy watchdog, the International Energy Agency, gave a more pessimistic view saying Libya will be producing only 1.17 million bpd by the end of 2012.

Saras was seen booking on Thursday two cargoes with Libyan Abu Attifel crude for delivery to Italy. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Keiron Henderson)